Kevin Spacey Replaced by Christopher Plummer in ‘All the Money in the World’

Kevin Spacey has been removed from Ridley Scott’s forthcoming completed film, All the Money in the World, amid the sexual assault allegations against the actor, and has been replaced by Christopher Plummer, Variety reports.

A studio source tells Us Weekly it was the filmmaker’s decision to recast Spacey and the studio is supportive of the choice. Despite the last minute changes, the insider adds that they are committed to keeping the film’s original December 22 release date.

According to Variety, the cast – including Michelle Williams and Mark Wahlberg – and crew unanimously agreed to reshoot all scenes that previously included Spacey.

Spacey was also recently cut out of CBS’ upcoming two-hour Carol Burnett 50th Anniversary Special, which has already been filmed, amid the allegations. As previously reported, actor Anthony Rapp claimed in an interview with BuzzFeed News on October 29 that the two-time Oscar winner made sexual advances toward him in 1985 when Rapp was 14 years old. Less than a week later, eight current and former House of Cards employees came forward to CNN to allege that Spacey had sexually harassed or assaulted them. On Wednesday, November 8, Heather Unruh, a former Boston TV news anchor claimed Spacey sexually assaulted her then 18-year-old son Will Little at a Nantucket bar in July 2016.

Amid the news, the actor has been fired from the hit Netflix series, and the streaming giant announced it will no longer be going through with his Gore Vidal biopic.

While Spacey issued an apology shortly after Rapp’s allegations were published, he was quickly slammed by those who felt that his coming out as gay in the statement was a method of deflecting from the issue of sexual assault.

Spacey is seeking unspecified treatment amid the allegations, Us Weekly confirmed on November 2. “Kevin Spacey is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment,” a representative for the star said in a statement to Us. “No other information is available at this time.”

