Kevin-Spacey-Cut-From-Carol-Burnett-50th-Anniversary-Special

Kevin Spacey has been cut from CBS’ upcoming Carol Burnett 50th Anniversary Special, which has already been filmed, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The two-hour special is scheduled to air on Sunday, December 3, with guests including Martin Short, Jim Carrey, Kristin Chenoweth, Bill Hader, Jay Leno, Jane Lynch, Harry Connick Jr., Bernadette Peters and Maya Rudolph.

The news comes just three days after Netflix announced that Spacey was fired from House Of Cards and the company will no longer be going through with his Gore Vidal biopic amid the recent sexual misconduct allegations against the actor.

As previously reported, actor Anthony Rapp claimed in an interview with BuzzFeed News on October 29 that the two-time Oscar winner made sexual advances toward him in 1985 when Rapp was 14 years old. Less than a week later, eight current and former House of Cards employees came forward to CNN to allege that Spacey had sexually harassed or assaulted them.

Spacey is seeking unspecified treatment amid the allegations, Us Weekly confirmed on November 2. “Kevin Spacey is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment,” a representative for the star said in a statement to Us. “No other information is available at this time.”

While Spacey issued an apology shortly after Rapp’s allegations were published, he was quickly slammed by readers who felt that his coming out as gay in the statement was a method of deflecting from the issue of sexual assault.

Billy Eichner tweeted, “Kevin Spacey has just invented something that has never existed before: a bad time to come out.” In a follow-up tweet, he called Spacey’s statement “truly disgusting, irresponsible and dangerous.”

Wanda Sykes added: “No no no no no! You do not get to ‘choose’ to hide under the rainbow! Kick rocks!”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!