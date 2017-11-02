Kevin Spacey Seeking Treatment Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Kevin Spacey is seeking treatment amid sexual assault allegations against him, Us Weekly can confirm.

“Kevin Spacey is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment,” a representative for the star said in a statement to Us. “No other information is available at this time.”

The news comes days after Rent star Anthony Rapp, 46, claimed in a Buzzfeed interview that Spacey, 58, made inappropriate and unwanted sexual advances toward him during a party in NYC in 1986. Spacey was 26 and Rapp was 14 at the time and they were starring in separate Broadway plays.

Spacey took to Twitter amid the allegations, but was later slammed for his statement. Many believe that he tried to deflect the issue by coming out as gay in his apology.

“I have a lot of respect and admiration for Anthony Rapp as an actor. I’m beyond horrified to hear this story. I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago. But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years,” the House of Cards actor wrote on October 30.

“This story has encouraged me to address other things in my life,” he continued. “I know there are are stories out there about me and that some have been fueled by the fact that I have been so protective of my privacy. As those closest to me know, in my life I have had relationships with both men and women. I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man. I want to deal with this honestly and openly and that starts with examining my own behavior.”

Since then, actor Roberto Cavazos has come forward with his own experience of Spacey’s alleged inappropriate behavior. Production on Netflix’s House of Cards, which will end after season 6, has also been suspended. “MRC and Netflix have decided to suspend production on House of Cards season 6, until further notice, to give us time to review the current situation and to address any concerns of our cast and crew,” Netflix and Media Rights Capital told Us in a joint statement on Tuesday, October 31.

