Production on the final season of House of Cards has been put on pause, Us Weekly can confirm.

“MRC and Netflix have decided to suspend production on House of Cards season 6, until further notice, to give us time to review the current situation and to address any concerns of our cast and crew,” Netflix and Media Rights Capital told Us in a joint statement on Tuesday, October 31.

On Sunday, October 29, the show’s star, Kevin Spacey, was accused of coming on to actor Anthony Rapp during a party in 1986. In an interview with Buzzfeed News, Rapp recounted an experience he had when he was 14.

The Rent star claims that Spacey, then 26, came on to him during the party, laying down of top of him. “He was trying to seduce me,” Rapp stated. “I don’t know if I would have used that language. But I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually.”

Following the interview, Spacey posted a long statement on Twitter, both apologizing for his actions and coming out as gay.

“I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago,” Spacey wrote. “But I I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years.”

House of Cards creator, Beau Willimon took to Twitter following the statement. “Anthony Rapp’s story is deeply troubling,” the screenwriter said in a statement. “During the time I worked with Kevin Spacey on House of Cards I neither witnessed nor was aware of any inappropriate behavior on set or off. That said, I take reports of such behavior seriously, and this is no exception. I feel for Mr. Rapp and I support his courage.”

Netflix announced on Monday that season 6 would be the last for the series. Variety then reported that multiple spinoffs of the show were already being discussed and one could possibly revolve around Doug Stamper (played by Michael Kelly).

