The end has arrived for House of Cards. The sixth season will be the series’ last, Deadline reported on Monday, October 30. Production of the final season began earlier this month.

The news comes just 24 hours after actor Anthony Rapp claimed that the show’s leading man, Kevin Spacey made an unwanted sexual advance toward him in 1986, when Rapp was only 14 years old. In an interview with Buzzfeed News published on Sunday, October 29, the actor claimed that a 26-year-old Spacey made a pass at him at his Manhattan apartment in New York.

Rapp explained that he was sitting in Spacey’s room when the actor approached him. “He picked me up like a groom picks up the bride over the threshold. But I don’t, like, squirm away initially, because I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ And then he lays down on top of me. He was trying to seduce me,” he said. “I don’t know if I would have used that language. But I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually.”

Following the interview, Spacey posted a statement on his own Twitter. “I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago,” Spacey wrote in the tweet. “But I I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years.” His statement continued with the star coming out as gay.

“This story has encouraged me to address other things about my life,” he wrote. “I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man. I want to deal with this honestly and openly and that starts with examining my own behavior.”

Celebrities and fans alike slammed him for coming out in the apology. Among those was House of Cards creator Beau Willimon.

“Anthony Rapp’s story is deeply troubling,” screenwriter, 40, said in a statement he posted to Twitter on Monday, October 30. “During he time I worked with Kevin Spacey on House of Cards I neither witnessed nor was aware of any inappropriate behavior on set or off. That said, I take reports of such behavior seriously, and this is no exception. I feel for Mr. Rapp and I support his courage.”

Netflix and Media Rights Capital released a joint statement to Us Weekly on Monday: “Media Rights Capital and Netflix are deeply troubled by last night’s news concerning Kevin Spacey. In response to last night’s revelations, executives from both of our companies arrived in Baltimore this afternoon to meet with our cast and crew to ensure that they continue to feel safe and supported. As previously scheduled, Kevin Spacey is not working on set at this time.”

House of Cards‘ final season will premiere on Netflix in 2018.

