A clip of Seth MacFarlane joking about Kevin Spacey on a 2005 episode of Family Guy has resurfaced in the wake of the sexual misconduct allegations against the House of Cards actor.

The season 4 gag shows baby Stewie (voiced by series creator MacFarlane) running naked through a crowded shopping mall and yelling, “Help, I’ve escaped from Kevin Spacey’s basement! Help me!”

The scene resurfaced soon after actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey, 58, of making a sexual advance toward him in 1986 when Rapp was 14. “He was trying to seduce me,” the Star Trek: Discovery actor, now 46, claimed to BuzzFeed News in an interview published on Sunday, October 29. “I don’t know if I would have used that language. But I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually. … The older I get, the more I can’t believe it. I could never imagine [that] anyone else I know would do something like that to a 14-year-old boy.”

The two-time Oscar winner later took to Twitter to respond to the allegations. He wrote in a statement that he does “not remember the encounter,” but apologized to Rapp “for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior.”

Spacey also came out as gay in his apology, much to the chagrin of his fellow celebrities, social media users and members of the LGBT community. “Kevin Spacey hast just invented something that has never existed before: a bad time to come out,” comedian Billy Eichner tweeted. Meanwhile, the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) released a statement saying, “Coming out stories should not be used to deflect from allegations of sexual assault.”

Netflix announced on Monday, October 30, that House of Cards will end with season 6. The company later revealed that production on the political drama has been suspended until further notice.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!