Netflix announced that Kevin Spacey has been fired from House Of Cards and the company will no longer be going through with his Gore Vidal biopic, amid the recent sexual misconduct allegations against the actor.

In a statement shared with Us on Friday, November 3, a Netflix spokesperson said, “Netflix will not be involved with any further production of House of Cards that includes Kevin Spacey. We will continue to work with MRC during this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the show. We have also decided we will not be moving forward with the release of the film Gore, which was in post-production, starring and produced by Kevin Spacey.”

The statement was shared just days after production for the political show was suspended following actor Anthony Rapp’s October 29 Buzzfeed interview, in which he accused Spacey of coming on to him in 1986 when Rapp was just 14.

“MRC and Netflix have decided to suspend production on House of Cards season 6, until further notice, to give us time to review the current situation and to address any concerns of our cast and crew,” Netflix and Media Rights Capital told Us in a joint statement on Tuesday, October 31.

As previously reported, the L.A. Confidential actor, 58, has also been accused of sexual misconduct by eight current and former House of Cards employees who claimed that Spacey made the set of the Netflix series a “toxic” work environment.

According to a story published by CNN on Thursday, November 2, a former production assistant claimed that Spacey sexually assaulted him when the American Beauty star allegedly put his hands down the man’s pants without consent. A crew member who worked on the show also told CNN that the two-time Oscar winner harassed and touched him inappropriately. Meanwhile, a former camera assistant claimed that despite everybody being aware of Spacey’s actions, he routinely escaped without consequences.

The allegations came on the heels of Rapp’s testimony, which prompted the Tony winner to address the claims by sharing a statement on social media that he did “not remember the encounter.” He briefly apologized before admitting that he was living his life as a gay man, which enraged many people who believed the Broadway alum used the moment to come out to deflect attention away from the allegations.

