Kevin Spacey has been spotted for the first time since sexual harassment and assault allegations were made against him — the Oscar winner was covered up in sunglasses and a baseball cap over the weekend while seeking treatment at The Meadows rehab clinic in Arizona.

The disgraced House of Cards star, 58, was seen wearing a hoodie pulled over his baseball hat while carrying a yoga mat. In another photo, he clutched a thick book while walking around the grounds of the facility.

Spacey decided to seek treatment amid several sexual assault allegations made against him in October. “Kevin Spacey is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment,” a representative for the star said in a statement to Us on November 2. “No other information is available at this time.”

As previously reported, Star Trek and Broadway actor Anthony Rapp told BuzzFeed last month that the American Beauty actor made inappropriate and unwanted sexual advances toward him in 1986, when the Rent star was just 14. Spacey faced criticism for his apology to Rapp, which he used as an opportunity to reveal he is gay.

Rapp’s story prompted others to speak out against Spacey, including eight current and former House of Cards employees, who claimed to CNN that the two-time Oscar winner made the set of the political drama “toxic.” Netflix announced on November 4 that it had fired Spacey from the show and would not be releasing his Gore Vidal biopic.

The Meadows is a top-notch rehab facility for sex addiction and has treated stars including Tiger Woods, David Duchovny and Michael Douglas. Treatment at the facility costs $28,000 a month and includes New Age-influenced therapy, including walking through a stone “serenity circle” at sunrise and carrying around stuffed animals. Other features include an Olympic-size pool, yoga and riding lessons — as well as limited access to mobile devices and computers. There is also a strict dress code and an anti-smoking policy.

Spacey could run into a familiar face while at The Meadows — disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein is also reportedly seeking treatment there.