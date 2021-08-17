The perfect timing! After being friends for years, Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig formed a romantic relationship after working on their first project together.

In February 2010, Weisz and Craig connected on the set of Dream House. Several months later, the Lovely Bones actress split from director Darren Aronofsky after nine years together. The former couple welcomed son Henry in 2006.

The James Bond franchise actor, for his part, was previously married to actress Fiona Loudon from 1992 to 1994. The exes welcomed their daughter, Ella, in 1992. Craig later moved on with Satsuki Mitchell, but they called it quits in 2010.

That December, Weisz and the Cowboys & Aliens star were spotted packing on the PDA while enjoying the holidays together in the English countryside. Six months after they initially sparked romance rumors, the pair secretly tied the knot in New York.

Their Dream House costar Rachel Fox later opened up about getting to work with the duo before they officially started dating.

“They play husband and wife, so anytime that the camera was rolling you felt that spark,” Fox exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2011. “I didn’t notice off screen that anything was going on. They did a good job of keeping it secret!”

At the time, Fox appreciated how Weisz and Craig preferred to keep their dating lives private and revealed that the rest of the cast found out “afterwards” about the bond between the twosome.

“They did not tell anyone. They were so secretive. I had absolutely no idea until I heard it,” she added.

Several years later, the Favourite actress explained why keeping her marriage relatively private was a healthy choice.

“He’s just too famous. … You have to protect your marriage. When you’re young, you tell your girlfriends everything. One of the great pleasures of not being an adolescent is that you don’t have to share everything. When you’re married, that door closes. The audience goes, and you’re in your own life,” Weisz told More in January 2018.

That same year, Weisz and Craig confirmed that they were expecting their first child together, and The Bourne Legacy later gushed about preparing for parenthood.

“We are ready. Very excited,” she shared with E! News in April 2018.

Relive the couple’s romance by scrolling through the photos below: