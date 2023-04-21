Bonding with James Bond. Rachel Weisz shared rare insight into her and husband Daniel Craig’s home lives with their 4-year-old daughter, Grace.

“Daniel and our daughter have been watching Star Wars,” the actress, 53, revealed on the Thursday, April 20, episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, adding, “It was like a father-daughter, kind of, bonding experience, and they started on the original ones.” Weisz and Craig, 55, welcomed their daughter in September 2018, nearly seven years after they tied the knot in June 2011.

She went on to add: “My daughter got obsessed. Like, she kept saying, ‘Google this. Google this. What does Darth Vader look like under his mask?’”

According to the Mummy star, Grace became so enthralled with the franchise that she and the Knives Out actor had to put a pause on her binge-watch. “He decided to tell her that Star Wars is broken,” Weisz explained to host Stephen Colbert. “So, we were in London when this happened, so she said, ‘Dad said Star Wars is broken’ so they can’t watch it anymore. And then, we just got to New York, and she was like, ‘Is Star Wars broken in New York, too?’ And so, I said, ‘Yeah, yeah, it’s broken.’”

Although their child has only seen the original three movies — A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi — Weisz noted that Grace has seen her famous dad’s brief cameo in The Force Awakens. Craig appeared as a stormtrooper in the 2015 flick, whom Daisy Ridley’s Rey used a Jedi mind trick on to escape capture.

Their hobby, however, is not one Weisz — who shares son Henry, 16, with director Darren Aronofsky — takes part in. She confessed that she has not seen many of the Star Wars films. “I think as a kid, I probably did. I’m not, like, deep into it,” the Favourite actress admitted on the late-night show.

She and the Defiance actor — who shares daughter Ella, 31, with ex-wife Fiona Loudon — first met on the set of 2010’s Dream House. Not long after, the pair sparked romance rumors while spending the holidays together in December of that year. “They walked through the street like a married couple who had been together for ages — very much in love, very cozy and cute,” an eyewitness told Us Weekly at the time.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

One year later, Us confirmed that the couple said “I do” in a private ceremony in upstate New York, which was only attended by four guests, including their children from previous relationships.

Weisz previously revealed that meeting her husband changed her opinions about marriage. “I don’t think mine’s particularly exceptional apart from that we’re both in the public eye, but I never thought I would get married,” she told ES Magazine in January 2018. “It was not an ambition of mine. It was the opposite. I couldn’t relate to romantic comedies – marriage seems to be the whole point of them. Then it just happened, happily, at a more mature moment.”

The pair announced they were expecting their first child together a few months before welcoming Grace in September 2018. “I’ll be showing soon,” Weisz gushed in an interview with the New York Times in April of that year. “Daniel and I are so happy. We’re going to have a little human. We can’t wait to meet him or her. It’s all such a mystery.”