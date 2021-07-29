Proud mom. Jamie Lee Curtis recently opened up to AARP The Magazine about watching her child grow after they came out as transgender.

In the magazine interview, published on Wednesday, July 28, the actress, 62, dished about shedding her traditional “old ideas” that gender is fixed. With her youngest child’s permission, Curtis revealed that she and her husband, Christopher Guest, “have watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby.”

Since Ruby’s transition, the “Letters From Camp” podcast host described her own life as a “constant metamorphosis.” The Freaky Friday star gushed about Ruby, 25, and her job as a computer gaming editor, along with another upcoming milestone.

“She and her fiancé will get married next year at a wedding that I will officiate,” Curtis explained.

While the Scream Queens alum currently does not have any grandchildren, she said in the interview that she does “hope to” one day.

In an Instagram post announcing the magazine cover, Curtis explained that she’s “so happy” to “be me,” be “sober and clear” and have a family who is “safe and flourishing.”

The Halloween actress and Guest, 73, have been married since 1984 and also are the parents of daughter Annie, 34.

During the AARP interview, the Knives Out star also dished about her long marriage to Guest, even calling him her “one and only.”

“That’s the long marriage,” she added. “It’s the safety of knowing his car is in the garage, that I’m not alone, and that he’s here.”

She referred to herself as a “deep, serious romantic,” who wrote her husband a song for their 35th anniversary. At the time, the song’s chorus featured the line, “I feel safe when I drive up and see that you are home” to mimic her feelings for her partner.

Curtis previously shared a tribute to her spouse via Instagram in December 2020. “One of the longest relationships I’ve had seeking comfort and contact and connection is with Chris. Today marks the 36th anniversary of our wedding. My hand in his,” she captioned the photo at the time. “Then and now. Connected through our children and family and friends it became the links in our human emotional chain that have seen each of us through triumph and tragedy.”

Ever the romantic, Curtis also revealed during the profile that her go-to relaxation ritual is watching surprise engagement flash mob videos on YouTube.

“It just delights me,” Curtis added. “I’ve watched lots of them. Hundreds! That first moment of pledging yourselves to each other, that hope and thrill, is really the start of the marriage. There’s just something magical there, between the reality of it and the beautiful unknown of it. That’s marriage. And that’s life.”