Guac is extra. And so was Marc Jacobs’ Wednesday, April 4, flash mob proposal at a New York City Chipotle.

The fashion designer, 54, organized a choreographed dance to Prince’s 1986 hit “Kiss,” then dropped down on one knee and popped the question to his boyfriend, Charly Defrancesco.

Jacobs shared the adorable footage on his Instagram later that night.

“And this happened . . . ‘Charly Defrancesco will you marry me?’” he captioned the video.”flashmobatchipotle #moves.” In the post, Jacobs shouted out his “Ride or Die fiancé.”

Defrancesco, a model and luxury candle-maker, also uploaded the clip to his social media, writing, “GET READY FOR THE ALL TIME GAG!!!!”

Of course, Jacobs isn’t the only celeb that has gotten creative with a proposal. Kanye West surprised Kim Kardashian by renting out AT&T park in San Francisco Park on her 33rd birthday in October 2013. Maksim Chmerkovskiy asked for Peta Murgatroyd’s hand during a performance of their December 2015 show Sway in Miami. Roseanne’s Sara Gilbert, meanwhile, said “yes” during a picnic lunch after singer Linda Perry performed The Cure’s “Love Song” in 2013.

Defrancesco admitted in February that dating Jacobs — his clothes are seen on celebs such as Kaia Gerber and Miley Cyrus — has impacted his personal style. “There are some good and bad things — he’s ruined some of the things that I used to think were so cool,” the UCLA grad told Fashion Week Daily. “He’s told me like 20 things that are wrong with it. And I’ve learned to appreciate other things that I never even knew existed.”

Jacobs was previously engaged to Brazilian entrepreneur Lorenzo Martone, but they split in 2010.

