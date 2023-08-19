Kelly Clarkson had daughter River Rose, 9, and son Remington, 7, join her for separate songs during her Las Vegas concert on Friday, August 18.

“Both of my kiddos backstage getting ready to join me on stage in Vegas ❤️ nothing will ever be as cool and amazing as these two little humans that will always have my whole heart,” Clarkson, 41, captioned photos of the pair via Instagram on Saturday, August 18.

The American Idol alum, who shares her children with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, welcomed her son out first. “You picked which song?” Clarkson asked. Remy, who wore a Gucci T-shirt, enthusiastically responded, “Whole Lotta Woman.”

Remy danced while his mom sang and cheered him on between verses. “Get it, Remy!” she shouted, per fan videos via TikTok.

Later, River, who wore a ruffled striped dress with red shoes, joined Clarkson to sing “Heartbreak Song,” but the Texas native censored a lyric for her daughter. About 30 seconds into the track, she told her daughter, “Don’t say hell” before singing a toned down version of the lyric: “Where the heck did you come from?”

River is also set to appear on a new song titled “You Don’t Make Me Cry,” which will be released on September 22 as part of the deluxe edition of Clarkson’s Chemistry album.

The Kelly Clarkson Show host previously opened up about how her kids enjoy swearing while singing along to her music.

“[I] don’t really listen to my stuff around [my kids],” Clarkson said in a June episode of the the Audacy Check-In podcast. “So even my other stuff, I guess they were listening to my music with somebody else because my daughter asked to hear ‘Whole Lotta Woman’ and I was like, ‘How do you know that song?'”

She continued, “But she wanted to say ‘ass’ really. She was like, ‘Can I sing ‘ass?’ And I was like, ‘Only with me.’ I was like, ‘You can’t do this anywhere else.'”

Clarkson doesn’t mind changing lyrics to adapt to new situations. While she cleaned up lyrics for her kids, she previously changed words to songs that referenced her ex-husband.

Blackstock, 43, and Clarkson split in 2020 after seven years of marriage. While the song “Piece by Piece” used to praise Blackstock, her 2023 tweaks have made it a self-empowerment anthem.

While her chorus used to conclude with “Piece by piece, he restored my faith / That a man can be kind and a father could stay,” Clarkson is her own faith healer now. “Piece by piece, I restored my faith / That a heart can still beat, even when it breaks,” she sang at a Las Vegas show earlier this month.

The exes finalized their divorce in March 2022, and Clarkson had to pay Blackstock $45,601 a month in child support and $115,000 per month in spousal support until January 2024. She was also ordered to pay a one-time lump sum of $1.3 million as part of the settlement.