Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock have settled their divorce — and the musician is getting her feelings about the split out via song.

Us Weekly confirmed in June 2020 that Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock after nearly seven years of marriage. The pair’s legal battle quickly turned messy as they fought over custody of their two children, River Rose and Remington, as well as spousal support and joint assets.

The “Since U Been Gone” singer finalized her divorce in March 2022, agreeing to pay Blackstock $115,000 per month in spousal support until January 2024. Clarkson also paid her ex a one-time fee of over $1.3 million. Additionally, Clarkson — who was awarded primary custody of the kids — will pay $45,601 a month in child support until their children turn 18, graduate high school or become self-supporting.

During the divorce process, Clarkson channeled her heartbreak into her June 2023 album, called Chemistry. The Kelly Clarkson Show host explained the title in a March 2023 Instagram video, saying, “I was trying to find a word — also, it might be one of the songs on the album — that really described the whole thing. I didn’t want everybody to think I was just coming out with some ‘I’m angry,’ ‘I’m sad’ — just one or two emotions. This album is definitely the arc of an entire relationship. A whole relationship shouldn’t be brought down to just one thing. So there’s the good, the bad, and the ugly kinda thing going on in it.”

Before and after the album’s release, Clarkson has reimagined several songs with lyrics targeted at Blackstock. Scroll down to see her most savage lyric swaps:

“Happier Than Ever”

Clarkson raised eyebrows in October 2021 when she featured Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” as a “Kellyoke” song on her talk show. Fans were quick to notice that Clarkson tweaked a few lines to seemingly point at her drama with Blackstock.

“I don’t relate to you / I don’t relate to you, no / ‘Cause I’d never treat me this s–tty / You made me hate this city,” Eilish sings on the original track.

During the show, Clarkson changed the last line from “You made me hate this city,” to “I get it, you hate this city.” She also opted to keep most of the song’s expletives in her performance and just had the channel bleep them out when it was broadcast. Clarkson’s subtle change came after Blackstock hunkered down on their Montana estate and claimed he wanted to live there and leave his entertainment job.

Us confirmed in June 2022 that Blackstock moved out of Clarkson’s Montana ranch, which she legally owns, after a two-year battle over the property.

Blackstock initially argued that he wanted to be a full-time rancher, leaving his career as a talent manager, and therefore wouldn’t vacate the property. Clarkson, who was the sole owner of the ranch, wanted to sell it. She agreed in January 2022 to give Blackstock 5.12 percent of the land, equaling $908,800 of its total $17,750,000 value.

For her part, Clarkson announced in May 2023 that she was moving her family from L.A. to New York City — and her talk show would be relocating — following the divorce.

“Abcdefu”

Clarkson slammed Blackstock in March 2023 while covering Gayle’s “Abcefu” on the Kelly Clarkson Show. “F you and your dad and the fact that you got half / and my broken heart / turn that s—t into art,” Clarkson, seemingly referencing her contentious divorce from her former manager.

Gayle, for her part, originally sings, “F—k you and your mom and your sister and you job / and your broke-ass car and that s—t you call art.” In April 2023, Gayle showed her approval of Clarkson’s rewrite, resharing the video on social media. “OK OK BUT THIS LYRIC CHANGE!!!!” she captioned the clip. Clarkson sang an uncensored version of the song with her tweaked line during a July 2023 concert in Las Vegas.

“Piece by Piece”

The American Idol alum changed the lyrics of her 2015 hit “Piece by Piece” during an August 2023 performance as part of her Las Vegas residency. “But piece by piece, he collected me up / Off the ground, where you abandoned things, yeah / Piece by piece, he filled the holes that you burned in me / At six years old and you know,” Clarkson sings in the original track, which was written about how Blackstock was different from her own absentee father.

During the Sin City show, Clarkson changed the above mentions of “he” to “I,” belting, “I collected me up” and “I filled the holes,” making the tune about her own ability to pick herself up after heartbreak.

Clarkson proceeded to tweak the second part of the song’s chorus from, “He never walks away / He never asks for money / He takes care of me / He loves me,” to “I just walk away / when they ask for money / I take care of me / ’cause I love me.”

The Grammy winner altered the remaining chorus lyrics to once again make her the healer of her own pain. “Piece by piece, he restored my faith / That a man can be kind and a father could stay,” Clarkson originally sings. She now belts, “Piece by piece, I restored my faith / That a heart can still beat, even when it breaks.”

When it came to the final verse, Clarkson once again replaced “he” with “I,” proclaiming that she’ll never break her children’s hearts. While the original included the line, “He’ll take care of things, he’ll love her,” Clarkson now sings, “I’ll take care of things when you leave scars.”