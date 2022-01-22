Hammering out the details. Kelly Clarkson has agreed to give her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, a five percent share of their Montana ranch, Us Weekly can confirm.

The “Because of You” singer, 39, reached an agreement with the talent manager, 45, according to court documents filed in Los Angeles on Thursday, January 20. The Grammy winner agreed to give her ex 5.12 percent of the property, equaling $908,800 of its total $17,750,000 value.

The former spouses have been battling over ownership of the Montana residence for months. Late last year, Clarkson lost her bid to have Blackstock evicted from the property.

“Kelly recently had a major legal setback in a bid to get Brandon evicted from the Montana property that the judge awarded solely to her,” a source exclusively told Us in December 2021. “He has been living in it and said he doesn’t have the financial means to afford to purchase a residence of his own at this time, citing the unresolved financial aspect of their divorce.”

Blackstock previously testified that he wants to leave the talent business behind and become a full-time rancher. The “Miss Independent” singer wanted to sell the property, but her ex-husband claimed that he needed it for his business.

In August 2021, a judge ruled that Blackstock would be responsible for the monthly costs of maintaining the ranch. If he failed to keep up with the payments, then Clarkson would be allowed to try to sell it.

The American Idol winner filed for divorce from the Texas native in June 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage. The duo share daughter River, 7, and son Remington, 5.

Five months after Clarkson’s filing, she and Blackstock came to a custody agreement over their children. In September 2021, the “Breakaway” songstress was declared legally single, but she and her ex are still finalizing the other details of their divorce.

Last year, an insider told Us that envy was one of the reasons for the split. “The relationship had been on the rocks for a long time,” the source said in August 2021. “She was the high-income earner with a wildly successful talk show, and is the star of another hit show, The Voice. Brandon was extremely jealous of it and made her know it.”

After the drama of the breakup, Clarkson was excited to “enjoy her success” without worrying about Blackstock’s reaction, the insider added. “Kelly doesn’t take credit for her success but shares it with the team she works with. It’s just who she is.”