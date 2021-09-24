A new chapter. Kelly Clarkson has been declared legally single amid her ongoing divorce from Brandon Blackstock, Us Weekly can confirm.

According to the court documents obtained by Us on Friday, September 24, a judge signed off on the pair’s single status last month. Their “marital or domestic partnership status” will end on January 7, 2022.

The “Breakaway” singer, 39, filed for divorce from the 44-year-old music manager in June 2020, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The former couple, who wed in 2013, share two children, River, 7, and Remington, 5. Blackstock also has two children — Savannah, 19, and Seth, 14 — from his previous marriage to Melissa Ashworth.

In July, Clarkson and her lawyer filed a motion for a separate trial to terminate her marital status so that she would be declared single while divorce proceedings continued. A few weeks later, Us confirmed that Clarkson was ordered to pay $150,000 per month in spousal support to Blackstock starting on April 1, 2021.

Court documents also stated that she was ordered to pay him an additional $45,601 per month to “benefit” their children, totaling her payment to him as $195,601 per month. The insider added that their final settlement agreement, however, is still being worked out. Her income was listed as $1.9 million per month.

After their split, the pair became involved in a legal battle with Starstruck Management, owned by Clarkson’s father-in-law, Narvel Blackstock. Brandon also works for the company.

In September 2020, Starstruck sued the American Idol winner, claiming that she owed them more than $1 million in unpaid commissions. The following month, Clarkson filed a petition claiming that Brandon and Narvel defrauded her of millions of dollars by charging her huge fees while she was working with their company.

Brandon denied all of Clarkson’s claims, saying that she was not entitled to any of the money that he, his father and Starstruck earned during their 13 years of working together. That legal battle is still ongoing.

The “Miss Independent” songstress was granted primary custody of the couple’s children in November 2020 and has been trying to keep things cordial with her ex as they coparent.

“I know with me and Brandon, it’s just a difficult thing because we’re in different places, and it’s like, we both agree on the main things, but it’s a hard thing when you’re not together all the time, for me personally,” she said during a February episode of her talk show. “As long as you make sure it’s about the children and their best interests, then we’re both on board.”

In March, the Grammy winner told Gwyneth Paltrow that she can’t yet imagine herself getting married again.

“You’ve been married for two years,” she said during a conversation on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “Coming from someone who’s literally amidst a divorce, I can’t even imagine doing it again. So that’s amazing that you found love, and you found the space and the vulnerability — that level to say yes, and do it again.”