As Kelly Clarkson’s divorce from Brandon Blackstock drags on, the former couple’s finances are making headlines and Us Weekly has exclusive insight into her next steps.

According to court documents, the 39-year-old American Idol alum’s monthly salary is $1.9 million. The sum includes her salary for her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and her role on NBC’s The Voice.

“It was packaged together when the forensic accountant testified during the OSC (order to show cause) trial for temporary spousal and child support,” a source exclusively tells Us of Clarkson’s funds after it was ruled that she must pay Blackstock nearly $200,000 in support a month.

Us previously confirmed that the “Piece by Piece” songstress has been required to pay her ex $150,000 per month in spousal support and $45,601 per month in child support since April. (While Clarkson previously asked the court to block spousal support, Blackstock sought $436,000 a month — $301,000 in spousal support and $135,000 in child support — from his ex.) The pair share daughter, River, 7, and son Remington, 5.

According to the source, however, the former couple haven’t reached a “formal settlement” as they work to finalize their divorce. “It’s expected to happen soon,” the insider says, adding that a judge is expected to declare Clarkson and Blackstock legally single in a “matter of days.”

The source adds that the twosome’s “prenup is not being contested, despite reports.”

Clarkson and Blackstock split in June 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage. As she continues to film season 2 of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the source notes, “Kelly is renegotiating her talk show contract and wants a substantial increase.”

Earlier this month, Clarkson and her lawyer filed a motion for a separate trial to declare her legally considered single. In the docs obtained by Us at the time, the “Breakaway” singer claimed she “has made good faith efforts to settle,” while Blackstock and his lawyers “have no intention of reaching a global settlement of this matter anytime soon.”

“Irreconcilable differences have existed and continue to exist between [Brandon] and me, which have caused our marriage to irretrievably break down,” Clarkson wrote in the docs. “No counseling or reconciliation effort will be of any value at this time. There will be no prejudice to [Brandon] if our marriage is immediately dissolved. I have been attempting to reach a global settlement on this matter with [Brandon] since I led for divorce in June 2020. [Brandon] and I both deserve the opportunity to build a new life. Therefore, I am asking that my request to bifurcate and terminate marital status be granted.”

With reporting by Jen Heger