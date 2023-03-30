Because of you! Kelly Clarkson made a telling lyric change that hinted at her split from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock during a recent performance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

While singing Gayle’s “Abcdefu” during the Kellyoke segment on the Thursday, March 30, episode of her talk show, Clarkson, 40, put her own spin on the chorus.

“F you and your dad and the fact that you got half / and my broken heart / turn that s—t into art,” the American Idol alum sang, seemingly referencing her contentious divorce from her former manager, 46, which was settled in March 2022.

Gayle, 18, originally sings, “F—k you and your mom and your sister and you job / and your broke-ass car and that s—t you call art.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Per the terms of Clarkson and Blackstock’s divorce settlement, the “Since U Been Gone” songstress agreed to pay her ex-husband a one-time amount of $1.3 million in addition to $46,500 per month in child support and $115,000 per month in spousal support until 2024. The Grammy winner also received primary custody of the pair’s two children: daughter River 8, and son Remington, 6. Blackstock also shares daughter Savannah, 20, and son Seth, 16, with ex-wife Melissa Ashworth.

Us confirmed in June 2020 that Clarkson had filed for divorce from her fellow Texas native, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The former couple tied the knot in October 2013 after two years of dating.

The Voice coach’s lyrical variation won’t be her final word sung on her split from Blackstock. Clarkson revealed the title of her first post-divorce album — Chemistry — on Sunday, March 26.

“It is officially time to tell you that I’ve been working on this project for for close to three years now. I wasn’t sure I was going to release it, but I am,” she explained in a video shared via Twitter and Instagram.

The talk show host continued: “It’s called Chemistry because I was trying to find a word — also, it might be one of the songs on the album — that really described the whole thing. I didn’t want everybody to think I was just coming out with some ‘I’m angry,’ ‘I’m sad’ — just one or two emotions. This album is definitely the arc of an entire relationship. A whole relationship shouldn’t be brought down to just one thing. So there’s the good, the bad, and the ugly kinda thing going on in it.”

Although Clarkson didn’t share a release date for the project, she noted that fans could expect the LP “really soon.”

Earlier this month, the “Behind These Hazel Eyes” opened up about how the divorce has affected her children.

“I literally ask my kids every night when we’re snuggling, ‘Are you happy? And if you’re not, what could make you happier?’” she shared during an appearance on the “Angie Martinez IRL” podcast. “A lot of times it would be like, ‘You know, I’m just really sad. I wish Mommy and Daddy were in the same house.’ And they’re really honest about it. And I’m raising that kind of individual.”

Clarkson added that she responds by validating her kids’ feelings.

“I just sit there and I’m like, ‘I get it. I’m from a divorced family as well. I get it. That sucks. But we’re going to work it out. And you are so loved by both of us.’ I think communicating with them and not treating them — not treating them like an adult, because they’re not — but not treating them like a child. They’re not small feelings. Those are huge feelings, and those are huge emotions,” she said.