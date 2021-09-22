Brandon Blackstock’s Family Guide: His Kids, Stepmom Reba McEntire and More

The Blackstock brood! Brandon Blackstock entered the spotlight in 2012 when he started dating Kelly Clarkson — but the talent manager was actually no stranger to fame.

The Texas native was born in 1976 to Narvel Blackstock and Elisa Gayle Ritter. Following his parents’ 1988 split, Reba McEntire became Brandon’s stepmom. The country singer was married to Narvel from 1989 to 2015.

The actress remained in his life, even gushing about his marriage to Clarkson in 2019. “I love her to pieces,” the Reba alum said during an appearance on The Talk. “She’s been one of my best friends since I met her in 2002, now she’s my daughter-in-law. She’s a wonderful person, big-hearted, always full of joy and laughter.”

Before Brandon and the American Idol alum tied the knot in 2013 in Tennessee, he was married to Melissa Ashworth until 2012. The former couple welcomed their daughter, Savannah, and their son, Seth, in 2002 and 2006, respectively.

In September 2021, Brandon’s eldest announced via Instagram that she has a baby on the way with boyfriend Quentin Lee. “The most precious secret we’ve ever kept,” the teenager told her followers at the time, showing her baby bump in a maternity shoot.

“Sorry … been busy. #newchapter,” Lee wrote in a post of her own.

Brandon met Clarkson while he was married to Ashworth. He later reconnected with the Voice judge, and they got engaged in 2012. The Kelly Clarkson Show host gave birth to daughter River and son Remington before filing for divorce in June 2020.

“She hasn’t and won’t ever look back,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in August of the following year. “Kelly has no regrets about filing for divorce. She only stuck it out for as long as she did for her kids. … She could no longer trust Brandon, and she felt that Brandon was just using her for her money and lifestyle. She had tremendous resentment toward him. She just wasn’t willing to look the other way anymore.”

The insider added in August 2021: “She hasn’t been dating and has been waiting until she is legally divorced.”

Keep scrolling to see a breakdown of Brandon’s family, from his four children to his former stepmother.