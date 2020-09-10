Ready to tell all? Kelly Clarkson‘s upcoming ninth album has been a helpful way of working through her recent split from Brandon Blackstock.

“This next record, this will probably be the most personal one I’ve ever released,” the American Idol alum, 38, teased during an interview on Sunday Today With Willie Geist, airing Sunday, September 13. “The whole record is basically every emotion you experience from the beginning of a relationship to the end of what it is now or where it is now. It’s been very therapeutic for me. It’s very honest.”

Us Weekly confirmed in June that the “Breakaway” singer filed for divorce from the music manager, 43, after nearly seven years of marriage. At the time, Clarkson cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the pair’s split. The next month, Blackstock responded to the Voice coach’s filing, seeking joint physical and legal custody of their 6-year-old daughter, River, and 4-year-old son, Remington.

While she’s been gearing up to release new music, Clarkson was surprised to hear her kids singing along to some of the more vulnerable tracks.

“There’s one that my kids sing in the car because I’m going through mixes,” she joked in the interview. “I’m just, like, ‘This is weird.’ Like, it’s your relationship. I’ve never written about my life to where my kids are singing along. … That’s a little different, but it is what it is.”

Shortly after news of her split made headlines, the “Miss Independent” songstress opened up about the ups and downs she’s faced throughout the year in both her personal and professional life.

“Shout out 2 every single guest I’ve had while taping my show this summer,” she tweeted in July, thanking those who’ve helped her get The Kelly Clarkson Show‘s first season off the ground. “This year has been challenging, overwhelming &sometimes it feels like hope is lost BUT I have had the honor of meeting some incredible humans doing amazing things &keeping hope alive &I want 2 say THANK U.”

Not only has Clarkson found a source of comfort in her music, but she’s also used the support of her closest friends to help her stay strong. A source told Us exclusively in July that Blake Shelton has been a major help as Clarkson heals from her split — despite his connection to her estranged husband, who is the country singer’s manager.

“Blake has been supportive and the friend she has needed, as always,” the insider added. “Blake and Kelly often joke they are siblings.”