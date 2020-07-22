Ups and downs. Kelly Clarkson admitted that 2020 has been a rocky road amid her separation from her estranged husband, Brandon Blackstock, after six years of marriage.

The “Miss Independent” singer, 38, reflected on her experience filming the freshman season of The Kelly Clarkson Show on Tuesday, July 21.

“Shout out 2 every single guest I’ve had while taping my show this summer,” Clarkson tweeted. “This year has been challenging, overwhelming &sometimes it feels like hope is lost BUT I have had the honor of meeting some incredible humans doing amazing things &keeping hope alive &I want 2 say THANK U😊.”

The American Idol alum’s hard work on her show paid off in June when she won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host. Clarkson took to Twitter to express her gratitude for the award and even thanked Blackstock, 43, for his support.

“Thank you so much to @BBlackstock for believing in me & convincing me to do @KellyClarksonTV show and @lifeofT for being the greatest friend/assistant,” she wrote at the time.

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in June. The couple — who tied the knot in October 2013 — share daughter River, 6, and son Remington, 4. The talent manager is also the father of daughter Savannah, 18, and son Seth, 13, from his previous marriage to Melissa Ashworth.

A source told Us Weekly at the time that the pair had “clashed” while quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Being in quarantine together heightened their problems to the point of no return,” the insider said. “So she filed for divorce.”

The source noted that Clarkson’s busy career “changed things” in her relationship with Blackstock, who “prefers their quiet life in Nashville.”

Although the Voice coach has not publicly addressed her split, she has stopped wearing her wedding ring while filming The Kelly Clarkson Show. The Texas native opened up about her challenges in quarantine in a YouTube interview with Glamour U.K., which was posted weeks after her split.

“I have been an emotional roller-coaster,” Clarkson said at the time. “[The COVID-19 pandemic] has been really hard as a working parent ‘cause I’m still doing all the same jobs. It’s been exhausting, honestly.”