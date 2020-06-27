Team effort. Kelly Clarkson is grateful for her estranged husband Brandon Blackstock‘s support in her career despite filing for divorce from him earlier this month.

The “Miss Independent” singer, 38, took to Twitter on Friday, June 26, to celebrate winning a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host for the freshman season of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“OH MY GOSH!!!!!! What is happening?!!!! This is amazing!!! Thank y’all so much!!! And a MAJOR thank you to my entire crew that really is the reason I won!!! I can’t wait to celebrate with our whole crew when humans can congregate again!! This calls for a PARTY!!!!” Clarkson tweeted. “I could never have achieved this without my #hometeam so THANK YOU for taking such great care of my babies when I can’t.”

She added, “Thank you so much to @BBlackstock for believing in me & convincing me to do @KellyClarksonTV show and @lifeofT for being the greatest friend/assistant.”

The American Idol alum’s shout-out to Blackstock, 43, comes after she filed to end their six-year marriage on June 4. A source told Us Weekly at the time that quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic put a strain on their marriage.

“They clashed on so many levels, and being in quarantine together heightened their problems to the point of no return,” the insider explained. “So she filed for divorce.”

The source added that the Voice coach’s busy career “changed things” in her relationship with Blackstock, who “prefers their quiet life in Nashville.”

Clarkson — who recently stopped wearing her wedding ring on her talk show — has been open about her parenting struggles amid her separation and the coronavirus quarantine.

“I have been an emotional roller-coaster,” she told Glamour UK on June 16. “[The COVID-19 pandemic] has been really hard as a working parent ‘cause I’m still doing all the same jobs. … It’s been exhausting, honestly.”

Clarkson and the talent manager share daughter River, 6, and son Remington, 4. Blackstock is also the father of daughter Savannah, 18, and son Seth, 13, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Melissa Ashworth.

The “Stronger” singer also recently revealed her struggles with depression in a candid conversation with Demi Lovato on Wednesday, June 24.

“I have similar issues, and I suffer from depression,” Clarkson told Lovato, 27, on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “I think a lot of people, especially in the creative world, or just from childhood, you’ve been kind of trained to, like, just keep going and you can handle it. Especially as a woman, it’s like, ‘Don’t let ‘em see you sweat.’”