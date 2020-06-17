Kelly Clarkson had a full plate at home even before filing for divorce from her husband, Brandon Blackstock. In a recent interview, the Voice coach opened up about adjusting to life in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I have been an emotional roller-coaster,” Clarkson, 38, told Glamour UK in a YouTube video posted on Tuesday, June 16, but seemingly filmed before her divorce news. “This has been really hard as a working parent ‘cause I’m still doing all the same jobs. … It’s been exhausting, honestly.”

The “I Dare You” singer explained that since the COVID-19 lockdown was enforced, she has been “cooking every meal and cleaning nonstop after toddlers and teenagers,” referencing her daughter, River, 6, and son, Remington, 4, as well as Blackstock’s two children from his previous marriage.

“I definitely had to remind people that I work with, like, ‘You hired a mom,’” she said. “And I’m not an absentee mom. Like, I’m a full-on mom. And I already have abandonment issues, so I don’t want to pass those down.”

Clarkson — whose strained relationship with her late father, Stephen Michael Clarkson, inspired hits including “Because of You” and “Piece by Piece” — told “Glamour Unfiltered” host Josh Smith that her childhood trauma “doesn’t go away,” but she has learned to navigate around it.

“I wouldn’t be able to be all that I am right now without all of that,” she said. “It’s always going to present itself. You know, you get married and you’re like, ‘Oh, I have no one for the dance or to walk me down the aisle. You know what? Not going to get married, just going to elope.’ There’s always things that happen that kind of bum you out.”

The American Idol season 1 winner filed paperwork on June 4 to end her nearly seven-year marriage to Blackstock, 43, citing irreconcilable differences. The news came after the now-estranged couple quarantined with their blended family at a ranch in Montana. Clarkson has since returned to Los Angeles.

“They clashed on so many levels, and being in quarantine together heightened their problems to the point of no return,” a source close to the Kelly Clarkson Show host revealed exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Everyone thought Kelly and Brandon had the perfect marriage, but they definitely didn’t.”

The source told Us that Clarkson’s busy career also “changed things” in her relationship with the talent manager, who “prefers their quiet life in Nashville.”