Back in action! Kelly Clarkson didn’t wear her wedding ring while shooting her talk show in Los Angeles, after returning from Montana days prior.

The “Since U Been Gone” singer, 38, kicked off her Monday, June 15, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show from a new location amid her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

Clarkson, who was previously quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic with her family in Montana, told her audience that she was back in L.A. but still filming from her residence. “I can’t get in my studio, so the crew ripped up a couple of pieces off of my set to my house,” she explained.

The change of scenery wasn’t the only noticeable difference on Monday’s show. Clarkson was also seen without a ring on her finger as she talked about how the world has shifted the past few months.

“Since the death of George Floyd and the protests, our staff has engaged in honest and difficult dialogue,” the Texas native explained. “We have always strived to be a show about connection, and we want to walk the walk. Every day, even when it is hard. And continue that as well.”

Clarkson’s location update and missing wedding band come days after the Trolls: World Tour star returned to California following news that she had filed for divorce from her husband of nearly seven years earlier this month.

Us Weekly confirmed the split on Thursday, June 11. Clarkson, who shares daughter River Rose, 6, and son Remington Alexander, 4, with Blackstock, 43, filed for separation on June 4. Blackstock is also father to Savannah, 18, and Seth, 13, whom he shares with ex-wife Melissa Ashworth.

Throughout the pandemic, the estranged couple had been staying at their ranch in Montana, which the Voice coach virtually showed off via her Instagram Stories in April.

Clarkson was also seen without her ring when she stepped out on Friday, June 12, to walk her dog. The “Miss Independent” singer wore a jumpsuit and sandals as she strolled through her L.A. neighborhood.

Ahead of the pair’s split, the Grammy winner put her waterfront estate in Hendersonville, Tennessee, up for sale in December.

She then listed her 9.839-square-foot home in the Encino neighborhood of L.A. in May. According to Compass, the L.A. home has since been “withdrawn/canceled.”

The “Love So Soft” artist and music manager began dating in 2001 and tied the knot in 2013.