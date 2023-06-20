Tish Cyrus celebrated her engagement to Dominic Purcell — and their upcoming nuptials — with a trip to Italy.

The Tennessee native, 56, was joined by her daughter Brandi Cyrus and Dominic’s daughters, Audrey Purcell and Lily Purcell, as they kicked off the “Tishelorette” festivities in style. The group uploaded photos of their special weekend via their respective Instagram Stories on Monday, June 19, including themselves lounging by the pool, taking a trip on a boat and eating various delicious meals.

Dominic, 53, also made an appearance during the bachelorette celebration. “One of my favorite days EVER @dominicpurcell #Italy,” Tish captioned an Instagram photo of herself embracing the actor during an outing in Rome.

Earlier this month, Tish offered a glimpse of her trip overseas to support her fiancé on set. “Luckiest girl ever!,” she wrote alongside snaps of Dominic at work. “Off to meet this gorgeous human in Italy where he’s filming a new project! See u soon @dominicpurcell Miss u like crazy.”

At the time, the Prison Break alum gushed about Tish’s visit in an Instagram upload of his own. “This one,” he captioned a PDA photo. “Most beautiful. Most beautiful human. Love ya. See ya in couple of days.”

The pair sparked romance rumors in 2022 before making their relationship Instagram official in November of that year. Before his romance with Tish, Dominic was married to Rebecca Williamson from 1998 to 2008. He later dated AnnaLynne McCord off and on from 2011 to 2018.

Tish, meanwhile, tied the knot with Billy Cyrus in 1993 after a whirlwind romance. Following nearly 20 years of marriage, they called it quits for the first time when the country singer, 61, filed for divorce in 2010. However, the duo eventually announced their decision to give their marriage another chance.

Two years later, Tish filed her own divorce documents and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. “This is a personal matter and we are working to find a resolution that is in the best interest of our family,” she told Us Weekly in a 2013 statement. “We ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

Shortly after their breakup made headlines, Us confirmed Billy and Tish’s second reconciliation. The former spouses — who share kids Miley, Braison and Noah — ultimately parted ways again in April 2022. (Billy adopted Tish’s kids from her first marriage, Brandi and Trace, before their split.)

The “Achy Breaky Heart” performer went on to date singer Firerose, announcing their engagement in November 2022.

Meanwhile, Dominic proposed to Tish in April. “A thousand times…. YES ❤️,” the music manager wrote via Instagram at the time.

A source exclusively told Us at the time that the twosome were looking forward to their future together. “Tish and Dominic have so much in common. They both love the outdoors, going to the beach, and living life to its fullest,” the insider shared. “When Tish and Dominic first started dating, she wanted to keep things under a wrap for a little while until she knew things were getting more serious. Tish is still getting used to calling Dominic her fiancé, but she can’t wait to spend the rest of her life with him.”