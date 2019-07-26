



Check him out!

star

showed off his toned body while talking to police after a May 21 car accident in his hometown of Jupiter, Florida.

TMZ published body-camera footage on Friday, July 26, that shows the 26-year-old casually strutting over to authorities after rear-ending a 2014 Ford F1-50 King Ranch with his 2005 Ford Excursion. The crash caused the pickup truck to collide into a third car, which was driven by a pregnant woman.

Cameron’s light-pink button-down shirt is wide open in the video, leaving his six-pack abs and sun-kissed chest on full display. He uses a red towel to wipe away a small amount of blood on his forehead, although no one was seriously injured in the accident.

“Yeah, I’m good,” the reality star tells one of the responding police officers, noting that his “little brother” is coming to pick him up.

Cameron explains that he was driving over a hill on an Alternate A1A bridge when he saw that “everyone was stopped,” but his “big truck couldn’t stop that fast.”

The officer then notifies the general contractor that he is “going to be found at fault … and get a ticket for it,” but assures him that everything will be documented and he has the option to plead not guilty in court.

“All you need to do is call GEICO, let them know what happened, they’ll take care of everything else,” the policeman says, to which Cameron responds, “I appreciate you guys.”

The Jupiter Police Department cited the ABC personality for careless driving and fined him $166, which he did not pay in the required 30-day period, according to the Sun-Sentinel. His driver’s license was reportedly suspended for nearly a month but reinstated after he pleaded not guilty and paid a $23 late fee.

Cameron — who is one of Hannah Brown’s final three suitors on The Bachelorette season 15 — is scheduled to appear in Palm Beach County court on August 6.

