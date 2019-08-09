



From one Bachelorette to another, JoJo Fletcher is offering up sound advice to Hannah Brown after the latter’s post-show pursuit of runner-up Tyler Cameron went awry following his recent dates with supermodel Gigi Hadid.

“One thing that I really loved watching is just her growth as a woman and that confidence [she has]. … It’s been really cool to see her do that and I think that she has seen it too,” Fletcher, 28, told Us Weekly and other reporters at the TCA summer press tour during NBC day on Thursday, August 8. “So I would just say, ‘Stay true to who you are. Don’t feel disrespected. If it’s not fulfilling you, find that fulfillment somewhere else. Just keep doing you.’ And she’s a single girl and she’s living her life.”

Fletcher, who led the ABC franchise in 2016, continued to praise Brown, 24, for her growth throughout season 15 as the former pageant queen “accepted” that it “didn’t work out.” However, she said that the “biggest advice” she could offer Brown is to not “get caught up” in the glitz of it all.

“If you start to feel like you’re losing yourself, come back and go back home and ground yourself — and that was a big thing for me,” Fletcher added. “Listen, it’s crazy, the way that that show takes you to another level is wild.”

Brown’s journey on The Bachelorette did not end in a fairy-tale romance. While the leading lady got engaged in the show’s two-night finale, she revealed that the relationship ended after she learned that winner Jed Wyatt joined the show while dating former girlfriend Haley Stevens. The Nashville resident initially told Stevens that he wanted to appear on the ABC series to advance his music career, promising to return to her after leaving the show.

After the final rose, Brown opted to make a “bold” move during her first post-show conversation with Cameron. She asked the Florida native, 26, to “go for drinks” with her and he said he “would love to.” He was later spotted leaving Brown’s home the morning after their hangout session on August 1.

While the pair’s relationship appeared to be blossoming, Cameron was seen out on two separate dates with Hadid days later. A source told Us that the general contractor “went to her house and stayed there and left in the morning” after the duo’s first outing at Brooklyn’s Dumbo House on Sunday, August 4. When they hung out with Hadid’s friends at New York City’s Frames Bowling Lounge the following night, an insider told Us that “Tyler and Gigi looked flirty the entire night and they were clearly focused on one another.”

Fletcher addressed her initial thoughts on Cameron and Hadid, who mutually followed each other on Instagram in July, after their back-to-back dates. She admitted to being “blown away that this is even happening.”

“I will say Tyler is probably feeling real good right now. I don’t know. It’s just a crazy situation,” she told Us and other reporters on Thursday. “I feel sad that I didn’t work out for Hannah and Jed, right? I feel sad.”

Fletcher then noted that she felt Brown was potentially “a little hurt by the Gigi thing,” but pointed out that “everyone’s single here.”

Brown, for her part, is not concerned with Cameron and Hadid’s pairing after the reality TV stars’ date night. She told Us exclusively this week at TCA’s summer press tour that she was “focused on filling my cup as a single woman and my opportunities moving forward.”

