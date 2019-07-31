



Hannah Brown wants the best for former suitor Tyler Cameron — but that doesn’t mean it would be easy for her to watch if he’s named the next Bachelor

“I think it would be a little hard to see him as the Bachelor because there’s still feelings there, but I would support him in his happiness,” the former pageant queen, 24, told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, July 30, following the After the Final Rose special.

Brown added: “I think that the main thing is figuring out what will make both of us happy, and if that’s for him to go on and to have the [opportunity] to be the Bachelor, I would support him in finding his happiness, just like he supported me with Jed [Wyatt].”

The Alabama native sent Cameron home on the Monday, July 29, episode of the hit reality dating show, and gave her final rose to the country music singer who proposed to her on the spot. Brown and Wyatt ultimately called off their engagement following news that the musician left for the show while still in a relationship with another woman made headlines.

Brown was blunt about wanting to take Cameron out on a date after they came face to face on Tuesday night, with the Florida native accepting her offer to take him out.

“It’s only been two months ago, so my feelings just don’t go away, but also we’ve both been hurt. I hurt him, I was hurt through that, and I was hurt through the relationship that I had,” Brown explained to ET. “I think it’s really important that if any type of relationship is going to happen for Tyler and I, that we hang out, and just see where we’re at, and if that’s friends, if it’s more, I’m good with that.”

Cameron gushed over his time on the show — and his adoration for Brown — in a lengthy Instagram post on Wednesday, July 31.

“What a ride… I’ll make this short and sweet. This journey with you is something that I will always cherish. I am so grateful for all the experiences that we shared together. You taught me so much about myself and pushed me to be a better man,” he wrote. “I learned so much from you and so did the rest of Bachelor Nation. You were what we all needed as a lead. You showed strength and grace in the most beautiful way … Looking forward to that drink.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!