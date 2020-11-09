Bachelor in Paradise’s Derek Peth Is Engaged to Model Saffron Vadher

A quarantine love story! Bachelor in Paradise alum Derek Peth is engaged to British model Saffron Vadher.

“She said yes!!!” Peth, 33, tweeted in the early hours of Monday, November 9.

The former Bachelorette contestant also shared the news on his Instagram Story, uploading a video of him and Vadher, 23, outside at nighttime as she held up her hand to show off her engagement ring.

The couple’s announcement came hours after Peth tweeted that he was “making a mix CD for @saffronavadher” and called on his Twitter followers to suggest “the best love song.”

Paradise bartender Wells Adams and his fiancée, Sarah Hyland, were among the first to publicly congratulate the newly engaged pair. “This makes me very happy. Well done @pethderek! Welcome to the family @saffron!!” Adams, 36, wrote on his Instagram Story. The Modern Family alum, 29, added, “These cuties are gonna get MARRIED!!!!!!! Congratulations @pethderek & @saffron.”

Peth and Vadher went public with their relationship in March while isolating together amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She shared a number of TikTok videos with him in the months that followed.

The commercial banker joined Bachelor Nation in 2016 when he competed on JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette. The following year, he went on Paradise, where he met and got engaged to Taylor Nolan. The season 4 costars called it quits in June 2018.

“It is with much sadness that we have decided to end our engagement. We put everything we could into our relationship and are heartbroken to go forward separately, but we know this is the best decision for the both of us,” Peth and Nolan, 27, said in a statement to Us Weekly at the time. “We will still be present in each other’s lives with support, admiration and respect for each other.”

The Florida native returned to Paradise in 2019 for season 6 and briefly romanced Demi Burnett. He exclusively told Us Weekly later that year that he did not envision himself “doing another show” to find love.