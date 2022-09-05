Love may be blind — but Mark Cuevas and Aubrey Rainey went into their marriage with their eyes wide open!

The Love Is Blind alum, 28, and Rainey, 27, tied the knot at Sapphire Creek Winery & Gardens in Chagrin Falls, Ohio, on Sunday, September 4, the newlyweds exclusively confirm to Us Weekly. The couple wed in front of 150 of their closest friends and family members — including sons Ace, 16 months, and Axton, 6 months, who served as ring bearers and cruised down the aisle.

“They have a little, I say remote-control car, but it’s like a big car that they sit in that a person can drive for them [because] they’re not old enough to navigate that yet, but they will go down the aisle as the little ring bearers,” Rainey told Us before the big day. “They have matching suits … to Dad’s.”

The proud parents shared their first dance with their children and even named two cocktails after them: the Axton (an old-fashioned) and the Ace (an espresso martini).

“I wanted them to be a part of it. So, I’m happy that it worked out the way it did,” Rainey told Us on Friday, September 2. “So yeah. It was fun [and] I liked [having a] long engagement.”

Cuevas and Rainey, who got engaged nearly two years ago, also honored family members who weren’t there. They set up a memorial table in tribute to Rainey’s late father and their respective maternal grandmothers, both deceased.

In addition to honoring their family, the newlyweds had other specific ideas when it came to their decor.

“[There’s] no theme really, but I’m very specific,” Rainey explained, gushing over their “beautiful” venue. “I like neutral colors, so our colors are gonna be champagne, black and white. [It’s] very classic modern.”

As the bride walked down the aisle — wearing an Enzoani gown purchased from the Radiant Bride boutique in Ohio — Cuevas knew it’d be an emotional day.

“So, her uncle is actually the officiant for us. And I told him, I was like, ‘Man, just keep it together,’ [because] when we get up there, I don’t want all three of us to start bawling our eyes out,” the Netflix personality told Us on Friday. “With everything that’s happened in our lives the past few years and how we’ve persevered and just stuck together and just seeing her walk down the aisle. I get chills now, but like it’s gonna be, I can’t put into words how it’s gonna be when I actually see her.”

Cuevas, who wore a white jacket, had a familiar face standing beside him during the ceremony. Matt Barnett — who wed Amber Pike during the Love Is Blind season 1 finale — served as a groomsman.

“Him and Amber, we’ve stayed tight [and] they come to visit us all the time here in Ohio,” Cuevas explained. “He’s just been a really good [pal], like, even from when we did that whole experience, like, he’s been like one of my best friends, so we’ve stayed in touch and I’m excited to have him [be] a part of the big day.”

The newlyweds, who made their relationship Instagram official in July 2020, announced Rainey’s pregnancy three months later. The pair welcomed son Ace in April 2021, and the little one was quickly followed by baby brother Axton in February 2022.

Cuevas popped the question to Rainey in November 2020, one month after the pair revealed they were expecting Ace. “Forever sounds good baby,” he captioned an Instagram slideshow celebrating the occasion. Rainey shared an identical post, gushing over her then-fiancé in the caption.

“I never figured out the true meaning of happiness until you,” the Ohio native wrote. “I couldn’t feel more grateful and excited to spend the rest of forever with you!”

Cuevas starred on the inaugural season of Love Is Blind, which was filmed in late 2018 but debuted in February 2020. Though he got engaged to costar Jessica Batten on the reality dating series, fans watched their rocky romance play out throughout the season — and it ultimately ended when she left the Georgia native at the altar.

“I wish anybody on the show the best of luck,” Cuevas told Us of future Love Is Blind contestants hoping to find romance on the series. “I wish them nothing but the best. We have a happy family, so that’s what I wish for everyone.”

Scroll below to see photos from Cuevas and Rainey’s magical wedding day: