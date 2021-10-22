Back-to-Back Babies! Love Is Blind’s Mark Cuevas Expecting 2nd Child

Ready to expand their family! Love Is Blind alum Mark Cuevas’ fiancée, Aubrey Rainey, is pregnant with their second child, Us Weekly can confirm.

“We are pregnant with baby No. 2,” the reality star, 27, told Us on Friday, October 22. “Excited for our journey as parents and welcoming our second baby in March of 2022!”

Cuevas and Rainey, 26, welcomed their first child, son Ace, in April. “Welcome Home Ace Anthony Cuevas,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “Blessed is an understatement. After 19 hours of labor Aubrey delivered our beautiful baby boy and words cannot describe all the emotions we’ve been feeling for the past 24 hrs. He’s safe, healthy and has his mother’s smile! Thank you for everyone that wished us well going in and excited for this next chapter of our life and being a Dad.”

The couple announced in October 2020 that they were expecting their first baby, three months after making their relationship Instagram official. They got engaged that November.

Cuevas opened up in February about navigating Rainey’s first pregnancy, noting via Instagram that the journey had not been a “walk in the park” for either of them.

“Pregnancy has shown me that it takes a TEAM to get through this,” he elaborated at the time. “Whether that’s mom and dad, our parents or even our friends, it seriously takes a village. For myself, it’s being the best fiancée [sic], businessman, family man and friend I can be day in and day out. It’s not easy and some days I feel stretched thin, but I know we are exactly where we need to be.”

Earlier this month, Rainey hinted at the pair’s impending arrival via Instagram. “I used to selfie all the time but now I’m always getting pictures of Mark, Ace and [dog] Nova. And that’s perfectly OK with me because my family is the best part of me,” she gushed on October 14. “Being a mom is the most rewarding, difficult, fun, exhausting thing I’ve ever done and I can’t wait to be a mama to more beautiful babies we create @markanthonycuevas_.”

Cuevas proposed to Jessica Batten during season 1 of Love Is Blind, but she left him at the altar. “At the end of it, she didn’t want to [get married] and it’s OK,” he told Us in February 2020. “I look back at it now and it’s like, everything happened the way it’s supposed to happen.”

The TV personality later dated costar Lauren “LC” Chamblin until their split in June 2020, but he told Us after cheating rumors surfaced that the two were never “in an exclusive relationship.”