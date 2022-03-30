Preparing for a procedure. Mark Cuevas and Aubrey Rainey’s son Axton may need surgery, nearly two months after his premature arrival.

“Such a strong little guy,” Rainey, 27, captioned an Instagram photo of the little one at the hospital. “Tonight we took Axton to the ER because we noticed something off in his pelvic area. After getting him checked out, he does have a hernia and will likely need surgery. We will know more of what that road looks like in the morning.”

The Ohio native and the Love Is Blind alum, 28, welcomed the infant in February at 32 weeks. The newborn joined big brother Ace, 11 months, who arrived in April 2021.

“Sometimes ‘sooner, rather than later’ becomes a reality and our baby boy decided he was ready to join the party,” the former reality star wrote via Instagram at the time. “Welcome to the family. Axton Anders Cuevas. 2.3.22.”

In a post of her own, Rainey added, “Thank you to all of you for the sweet prayers and messages! We did it @markanthonycuevas_! Feeling so beyond grateful and blessed for the health of us all. Truly blessed with the best two little boys and soon-to-be husband.”

The following day, Cuevas exclusively told Us Weekly that he and Rainey didn’t have “an exact timeline” of when their preemie could come to their Georgia home.

“He is in great hands and is already showing tremendous improvements,” the former Netflix personality said last month. “Ace hasn’t gotten to meet his brother yet, but we are so excited for them to grow up so close in age and become forever best friends.”

His fiancée chimed in at the time: “We are thankful that our baby boy is overall healthy and making progress to coming home ASAP. I’m grateful, hopeful, worried [and] overjoyed are to name a few [emotions].”

Axton joined Ace at home earlier this month. “My emotions haven’t caught up to me yet, but my heart is so entirely full,” Rainey gushed via Instagram on March 2 before sharing photos of the toddler meeting his baby brother.

“Ace did amazing,” she captioned a social media slideshow. “He’s just curious about baby brother. Still clingy to momma but that’s nothing new lol. I’m trying to include him in everything with the baby (without any harm to Axton, obvi) and I think he’s appreciating it because after about five minutes he’s crawling onto his next adventure and the baby is old news. I never knew I wanted to be a boy mom until I saw these two together. My heart is so full.”

