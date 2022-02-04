Another baby boy! Mark Cuevas and Aubrey Rainey welcomed their second son, Axton, on Thursday, February 3, and are giving Us Weekly the first look at the little one after his early arrival.

“We don’t have an exact timeline of when he will be home, but he is in great hands and is already showing tremendous improvements,” Cuevas, 27, exclusively told Us on Friday, February 4. “Ace hasn’t gotten to meet his brother yet, but we are so excited for them to grow up so close in age and become forever best friends.”

The Love Is Blind alum added, “We found the name Axton to be strong and compelling. We had the name picked before he was born not actually knowing how fitting it would be for such a strong boy.”

Rainey, 26, went into preterm labor at nearly 33 weeks on Thursday. “Baby boy is here,” she told her Instagram followers from the hospital. “He is doing great. Thank you to all of you for the sweet prayers and messages! We did it @markanthonycuevas_! Feeling so beyond grateful and blessed for the health of us all. Truly blessed with the best two little boys and soon-to-be husband.”

While it was “scary” giving birth so far ahead of her due date, Rainey went on to write, “I think our strong boy will be great. … Baby is in NICU already making progress.”

In a post of his own, Cuevas gushed, “We have brought our new baby boy into the world. Because he is a preemie, he is going to the NICU right now. We will keep everyone updated.”

The social media uploads came three months after the couple’s pregnancy reveal — and only nine months after Rainey gave birth to their eldest son, Ace.

“Welcome Home Ace Anthony Cuevas,” the Georgia native wrote via Instagram at the time. “Blessed is an understatement. After 19 hours of labor Aubrey delivered our beautiful baby boy and words cannot describe all the emotions we’ve been feeling for the past 24 hrs. He’s safe, healthy and has his mother’s smile! Thank you for everyone that wished us well going in and excited for this next chapter of our life and being a Dad.”

Ahead of becoming parents, Cuevas and Rainey got engaged. “Forever sounds good baby,” the former reality star captioned his November 2021 Instagram reveal after proposing.

“I never figured out the true meaning of happiness until you,” the bride-to-be added in a post of her own at the time. “I couldn’t feel more grateful and excited to spend the rest of forever with you!”

The couple’s kids are “daddy’s twin[s] for sure,” Rainey wrote via Instagram Stories after welcoming baby No. 2.

“We are thankful that our baby boy is overall healthy and making progress to coming home ASAP,” she told Us on Friday. “I’m grateful, hopeful, worried [and] overjoyed are to name a few [emotions].”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

