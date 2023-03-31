Despite split speculation, Britney Spears and husband Sam Asghari are perfectly happy together.

“Things between Britney and Sam are going great and they couldn’t be happier,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the “Stronger” songstress, 41, and Asghari, 29, days after the pair were spotted without their wedding bands on Tuesday, March 28.

“They have an amazing marriage and love each other deeply,” the insider adds.

Speculation about the status of Spears’ marriage swirled after the pop star and manager Cade Hudson were spotted together at the Los Angeles airport on Tuesday, per photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the Crossroads actress was not wearing her wedding ring in the Iran native’s absence. (Asghari did not join his wife’s getaway due to prior work commitments.)

“Britney doesn’t always wear her ring, particularly when she’s on vacation. And she just decided to post a fun photo with her manager,” the source explains, referring to the Louisiana native’s Tuesday Instagram snap with Hudson aboard a private jet.

Asghari was also spotted without his ring in separate Daily Mail snaps on Tuesday, though his team also shut down any rumors of marital strife. The Hacks star’s manager, Brandon Cohen, told Page Six on Friday, March 31, that his client had merely removed the jewelry while filming a scene.

Asghari seemingly rebuffed breakup speculation himself when he posted an Instagram Story selfie on Thursday, March 30, in which his ring is clearly visible while sitting on an airplane. The personal trainer wore a camouflage-print cap and black hoodie as he made a silly face for the camera, showing off a glimpse of his silver band.

Spears — who shares sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline — married Asghari in June 2022 after six years of dating. The twosome were first linked after the Black Monday alum starred in her 2016 “Slumber Party” music video.

“Wow !!! Holy holy crap !!! WE DID IT !!! WE GOT MARRIED 👰🏼‍♀️ !!! Gggggeeeeezzzzz !!! It was the most spectacular day,” the “Circus” musician gushed via Instagram less than one week after their nuptials, sharing their wedding portraits. “I was so nervous all morning but then at 2:00 pm it really hit me … WE’RE GETTING MARRIED 💍 !!! I had a panic attack and then got it together 🙄🙄 🙄 … the crew who created our home into literally a dream castle were fantastic !!! The ceremony was a dream and the party was even better 🎉 !!!”

Nearly five months after their wedding, fans grew concerned for Spears’ well-being after multiple reports alleged that her inner circle had staged an intervention.

“It makes me sick to my stomach that it’s even legal for people to make up stories that I almost died … I mean at some point enough is enough !!!” the former Mouseketeer wrote in a February statement via her Instagram Story last month, denying the claims. “I’m probably going to have to stop posting on Instagram because even though I enjoy doing it, there’s obviously a lot of people who don’t wish me well !!! I’m honestly not surprised at all … Again doing the best I can !!!”

Asghari, for his part, also slammed the rumors and told Access Hollywood that his wife is “in full control of her life and will continue to make all decisions involving her care regardless of circumstances.”

With reporting by Sarah Jones