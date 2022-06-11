Shaking off the jitters. Before Britney Spears and Sam Asghari finally tied the knot after five years together, the pop star was admittedly nervous to say, “I do.”

“Wow !!! Holy holy crap !!! WE DID IT !!! WE GOT MARRIED 👰🏼‍♀️ !!! Gggggeeeeezzzzz !!! It was the most spectacular day,” the “Stronger” songstress, 40, gushed via Instagram on Friday, June 10, sharing an assortment of their official wedding photos. “I was so nervous all morning but then at 2:00 pm it really hit me … WE’RE GETTING MARRIED 💍 !!!”

She continued: “I had a panic attack and then got it together 🙄🙄 🙄 … the crew who created our home into literally a dream castle were fantastic !!! The ceremony was a dream and the party was even better 🎉 !!!”

Us Weekly confirmed that Spears and the Iran native, 28, exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony at their California estate on Thursday, June 9.

“I am very ecstatic this day has come, and they are married,” a rep for Asghari told Us shortly after the pair tied the knot. “I know he wanted this for so long. He is so caring and supportive every step of the way. I am so grateful to have Sam in my life and can’t wait for the future they will build together.”

While the twosome’s ceremony lasted only 10 minutes, it was officiated by Reverend Clint Hufft, who also married her pals Paris Hilton and Carter Reum in November 2021. The Paris in Love alum, 40, and Reum, 41, were both among the 100 guests who helped celebrate the newlyweds on Thursday.

“So many incredible people came to our wedding and I’m still in shock 😱 !!! @drewbarrymore my girl crush and @selenagomez who btw is way prettier in person if that’s possible both came,” the Crossroads star, who got engaged to the actor in September 2021, added in her social media post, referring to wedding guests Drew Barrymore and Selena Gomez. “I was speechless … I kissed @madonna again 😉😉😉 and we danced 💃🏼 into the night with @ParisHilton.”

While plenty of famous faces attended the bash, a source told Us that members of the bride’s family were notably absent, including father Jamie Spears, mother Lynne Spears and sister Jamie Lynn Spears. Britney’s two sons — Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline — were also missing from the festivities.

“Although the boys will not be in attendance, Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward,” the 44-year-old former backup dancer’s attorney said in a statement earlier this month.

Despite her family’s absence, Britney — who wore a custom Versace gown — enjoyed her dreamy nuptials to the Hacks alum.

“Britney arrived in this beautiful horse carriage that looked like it came straight from a fairy tale,” an insider exclusively told Us. “Britney cried during the ceremony and Sam was sweetly wiping her tears. Britney was so happy and in a really good mood. She couldn’t stop smiling!”

The source added at the time: “She was having so much fun and was dancing a lot, which of course is her favorite hobby. Everyone was in a good mood and so happy for Britney, especially seeing what she’s been through these last couple of years.”

