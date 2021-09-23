Not holding back. Sam Asghari reacted to Netflix’s Britney vs. Spears trailer and he doesn’t sound thrilled by the documentary about fiancée Britney Spears.

“I hope the profit from these docs go towards fighting agains [sic] injustice #freebritney,” Asghari, 27, commented via Instagram in response to the full trailer drop on Wednesday, September 23.

The trailer for the upcoming project, which will start streaming on September 28, highlighted clips of Spears, 37, publicly discussing her conservatorship for the first time in 13 years.

“I just want my life back,” the singer told a judge during her June court hearing. “I’ve worked my whole life. I don’t owe these people anything.”

The Grammy winner was originally placed under a conservatorship in 2008, with her father, Jamie Spears, put in charge of her estate at the time. Jamie, 69, stepped away amid health issues in 2019 and was temporarily replaced by Jodi Montgomery.

Fans of the pop star started to question the conservatorship following the release of Hulu’s documentary The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears in February. Britney, who was not involved in the film, revealed that she wasn’t thrilled with its release and subject matter.

“I didn’t watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in … I cried for two weeks and well …. I still cry sometimes,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy … love … and happiness!!!! Every day dancing brings me joy !!! I’m not here to be perfect … perfect is boring … I’m here to pass on kindness!!!!”

Two months later, a source told Us Weekly that Britney didn’t support the Hulu doc because of her children. She shares sons Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

“She’s embarrassed by the documentary mainly because her kids are at the age where they can access it and watch what their mom has gone through,” a source exclusively told Us in April. “It’s turned into a nightmare for her because she can’t imagine what her kids are going to think now, and it’s certainly triggered some emotions from her past. She’s a major pop star, but she’s still a human being who is super sensitive and, sadly, is really affected by the public’s opinion about her.”

Although Britney has since been outspoken about wanting to end her conservatorship, the “Circus” performer has no involvement with Netflix’s documentary that will feature “years-long investigative work, exclusive interviews and new documents,” according to a press release.

Britney, for her part, has yet to comment on the September 28 release. She has been focused on celebrating her relationship with Asghari after the couple’s recent engagement.

“I can’t f–king believe it,” Britney captioned an Instagram video of her and Asghari earlier this month.