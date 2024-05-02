Britney Spears has settled her divorce from third husband Sam Asghari 9 months after they parted ways.

The pair, who were married for only 14-months, are now only waiting for the judge to sign off on the completed divorce paperwork filed by Spears’ attorney Laura Wasser, according to TMZ.

The news comes as Spears conservatorship case with estranged father Jamie Spears is officially over.

Ashgari and his attorney Neal Hirsh have decided not to contest the prenuptial agreement, which protects his ex’s reported $60 million fortune.

The news comes as Spears conservatorship case with estranged father Jamie Spears is officially over, and after she called her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, a “b—-h”.

The Hit Me Baby One More Time star, 42, made the attack on her younger sibling in a since-deleted video that had been uploaded to her Instagram stories on Tuesday, leading to her becoming more and more at odds with her estranged family.

Us Weekly confirmed in August that Spears, 41, and Asghari, 29, had called it quits after 14 months of marriage . He filed for divorce at the time, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and listing their separation date as July 28. He also requested that she pay spousal support and his attorney fees.

The personal trainer addressed the breakup in an August Instagram Story post. “After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together,” he wrote. “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always.”

He added, “S—t happens,” before calling for compassion amid the difficult situation. “Asking for privacy seems rediculous [sic] so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Asghari slammed rumors that he was playing dirty amid the divorce proceedings. “There are many claims that Sam is challenging the prenup and threatening to exploit his ex-wife with videos,” his rep Brandon Cohen told E! News in a statement. “However, all these claims are false, as no negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be.”

A source previously shared with Us that the prenup stated Asghari would receive “$1 million per every two years” of his marriage to Spears.

The pop star, for her part, broke her silence days after Asghari filed for divorce. “As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its [sic] honestly nobody’s business !!!” she wrote via Instagram. “But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!!”

Spears confessed that she had “been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that.” However, she noted she was “actually doing pretty damn good” given the circumstances.

As for the cause behind the split, an insider told Us that the pair “had problems for a while and all of the drama surrounding Britney was incredibly hard for Sam to take.” A second source agreed that while “things seemed OK on the surface, there was a lot going on behind the scenes. Sam just wasn’t happy and no longer saw a future with Britney. They both wanted different things and they couldn’t come to an agreement on several issues such as having children.”

Spears and Asghari began dating in 2017 after meeting on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video one year prior. They announced their engagement in September 2021 and tied the knot in June 2022.