What Britney Spears Posted on IG Right Before News Broke of Incident

Update:

Britney Spears returned to social media after the alleged incident at the Chateau Marmont to share a similar statement.

“Just to let people know … the news is fake !!! I would like respect at this time for people to understand I am getting stronger everyday !!! Truth sucks so can someone teach me how to lie?” she wrote via Instagram on Thursday, May 2. “Goddesses out there, I’m reaching my higher power and furthermore, I hope you guys are too !!! I need a new toothbrush right now.”

She concluded, “PS … I need an espresso !!! PSS … Not sure why I feel the need to share this … I guess I’m just a girl and I’m on my period so I’m bitchy … shit !!! I also twisted my ankle last night and paramedics showed up at my door illegally. They never came in my room but I felt completely harassed. I’m moving to Boston !!! Peace.”

Original post below:

Britney Spears shared a message via social media before news broke of her alleged incident at the Chateau Marmont on Thursday, May 2.

“Most of the pics are body doubles and I think most know that!!! I would like respect at this time for people to understand I am getting stronger everyday!!!” Spears, 42, claimed in a since-deleted Instagram post, which featured a photo of a shirtless male model. “Truth sucks so can someone teach me how to lie???”

She continued, “Goddesses out there, I’m reaching my higher power and furthermore, I hope you guys are too!!! I need a new toothbrush right now!!! PS … I need an espresso!!! PSS … Not sure why I feel the need to share this … I guess I’m just a girl and I’m on my period so I’m bitchy … s–t !!!”

The social media upload could have been referring to the photos and videos obtained by the Daily Mail on Thursday, which sparked concern among fans after she was allegedly escorted out of the hotel. Spears was wrapped in a blanket while wearing pajama shorts and holding a pillow to her chest.

“Emergency services received a call at 12:42 a.m. with reports of an adult female injured,” Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Brian Humphrey told the Daily Mail. “At 1:00 a.m. an ambulance arrived on the premises. I can confirm no one was transported. Services left the scene at 1:17 a.m. The police department were not called.”

Spears’ on-and-off boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz, walked alongside her. While it was reported in September 2023 that Spears and Soliz had called it quits, Us Weekly confirmed in February that the pair were “definitely together.” The insider added, “He’s still in the picture.”

Soliz’s relationship with Spears was her first public romance after her divorce from Sam Asghari. The same day as Spears’ alleged incident at the hotel, Us confirmed that her and Asghari’s divorce was finalized nine months after their August 2023 separation. (The exes were married for 14 months.)

Spears and Soliz met in May 2023 when he was hired to do maintenance work at her L.A. residence. A second source revealed to Us that Soliz stays at her house a few times per week.

“She doesn’t like it when he leaves,” the insider added, noting that Soliz works full-time and has family obligations. “[Britney] feels as though she deserves more attention, but he has to be there for his kids.”