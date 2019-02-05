Her final rose! Bibiana Julian is leaving her drama with Peter Kraus in the past and is so happy in her new relationship.

“I”m totally in love,” the Bachelor Winter Games alum, 31, exclusively told Us Weekly at HMD Global’s Bachelor Viewing Party at the Soho Grant Hotel in New York City on Monday, January 4. “It’s amazing. … He is really supportive.”

Julian added that she has been dating her beau Jonathan, whose last name she didn’t disclose, for one month. Although he lives in New York and she’s based in Miami, the pair have discussed moving in together.

“There’s plans of him moving back to Miami, so it’s just baby steps,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum told Us. “I’m a firm believer of let things flow naturally.”

Although Julian is in a great place, she previously feuded with fellow Bachelor Nation star Kraus, 33, over comments he made regarding their relationship status. In January, the Bachelorette runner-up denied that he dated Julian, one month after photos surfaced of the pair looking cozy at a Miami Heat basketball game.

“So, I know Bibiana from a charity event we did together and told her I was coming down to Miami,” he told the Chicago Tribune. “I was like, ‘Hey, I got basketball tickets, you want to go?’”

However, Julian had a different version of events. She tweeted shortly after Kraus’ interview, “‘Charity event’ — you mean staying at my place for 4 days during the busiest week in Miami and leaving without saying good bye for thank you?”

She added, “To be clear, I’m not bitter just irks me when you go out of your way to be nice to someone and they just take advantage.”

The former cheerleader previously addressed her fling with the fitness guru during her appearance on Ashley Iaconetti and Ben Higgins’ “Almost Famous” podcast in December 2018. “Him and I actually connected right after I got back from Paradise, so that’s kind of, like, when it started off,” she recalled. “We stayed friends and then he was visiting Miami and I was like, ‘Why don’t we go to a Heat game?’”

She later clarified that “nothing is going on” between the pair now.

With reporting by Diana Cooper

