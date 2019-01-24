Is Peter Kraus dating Nikki Bella or Bibiana Julian? Or neither? The Bachelorette alum opened up about his love life during an interview published on Tuesday, January 22.

“That’s funny because that wasn’t even a date,” Kraus, 33, told the Chicago Tribune of being spotted at a December 2018 basketball game with the Bachelor alum, 31. “So I know Bibiana from a charity event we did together and told her I was coming down to Miami. I was like, ‘Hey, I got basketball tickets, you want to go?’”

He added: “So it’s weird. I don’t really go out on public dates anymore for that reason.”

As for his outing with Bella, which was filmed for an episode of her reality show Total Bellas, Kraus noted, “It was a chance to go on a date with Nikki Bella. I was like, ‘Yeah, I’ll take that.’ Whether it’s on TV or not, I don’t care.”

Julian insisted in December that “absolutely nothing” was going on between her and the fitness expert. “I’m just going to clarify — and I don’t know if he’ll be happy about it — but, like, him and I actually connected right after I got back from Paradise, so that’s kind of, like, when it started off,” she said during an appearance on the “Almost Famous” podcast. “We stayed friends and then he was visiting Miami and I was like, ‘Why don’t we go to a Heat game?’”

The Bachelor in Paradise alum also revealed at the time that she was dating someone new. “Nobody knows him and it’s not Peter Kraus,” she teased.

Brie Bella set up her twin sister with Kraus after Nikki’s split from fiancé John Cena. The Wisconsin native blushed when asked about the 35-year-old Total Divas star. “She’s beautiful,” he told Us Weekly in October 2018. “I’m turning red.”

