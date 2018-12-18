Nothing to see here! The Bachelor’s Bibiana Julian is setting the record straight about her connection with Peter Kraus amid dating rumors.

Julian, 31, and Kraus, 33, were spotted getting cozy at a Miami Heat game on December 4, sparking romance speculation. But the Bachelor in Paradise alum confirmed on the Monday, December 17, episode of the “Almost Famous” podcast that the pair’s relationship is strictly platonic.

“Nothing is going on with Peter Kraus and I. Absolutely nothing,” Julian told cohosts Ashley Iaconetti and Ben Higgins.

The Miami native hinted that she and Kraus had a brief fling at one point, but it wasn’t “something serious” and has since ended. “I’m just going to clarify — and I don’t know if he’ll be happy with it — but, like, him and I actually connected right after I got back from Paradise, so that’s kind of, like, when it started off. We stayed friends and then he was visiting Miami and I was, like, ‘Why don’t we go to a Heat game?’”

After videos surfaced of Julian and the Bachelorette alum looking flirty at the sporting event, she explained that reports about their relationship “exploded” into something that it wasn’t.

Julian — who vied for Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s affection on The Bachelor season 22 — added that while she and Rachel Lindsay’s runner-up are not an item, there’s a new guy in her life who she’s very excited about.

“I don’t want to jinx it, but this guy is kind of too good to be true [and] everything I would want in a person,” she gushed of her new beau without revealing his identity. “I want to tread lightly. … Nobody knows him and it’s not Peter Kraus.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!