The tea is hot! Bachelor Nation’s Bibiana Julian called out Peter Kraus for his recent comments on their relationship status.

The Bachelorette alum, 33, denied ever dating the former Bachelor contestant, 31, in an interview with the Chicago Tribune on Tuesday, January 22. “So, I know Bibiana from a charity event we did together and told her I was coming down to Miami,” he explained. “I was like, ‘Hey, I got basketball tickets, you want to go?’”

Bibiana has a different recollection of events, however. She tweeted on Friday, January, 25, “‘Charity event’ – you mean staying at my place for 4 days during the busiest week in Miami and leaving without saying good bye or thank you?”

“charity event” – you mean staying at my place for 4 days during the busiest week in Miami and leaving without saying good bye or thank you? https://t.co/vg2BzscmmJ — Bibiana Julian (@bibi_julz) January 25, 2019

The Bachelor Winter Games alum then clarified that she’s not angry at Peter, but wanted to tell her side of the story. “To be clear, I’m not bitter just irks me when you go out of your way to be nice to someone and they just take advantage,” she wrote in a second tweet.

To be clear, I’m not bitter just irks me when you go out of your way to be nice to someone and they just take advantage! — Bibiana Julian (@bibi_julz) January 25, 2019

Astrid Loch, who competed for Nick Viall’s heart on season 21 of The Bachelor, replied, “Well okay then,” and added a teacup emoji and a frog emoji. Bibiana simply responded with a GIF of herself dropping a bouquet of flowers.

Peter and the Miami native were romantically linked after they attended a Miami Heat basketball game together in early December 2018. The Bachelor in Paradise alum later set the record straight on Ashley Iaconetti and Ben Higgins’ “Almost Famous” podcast. “Nothing is going on with Peter Kraus and I,” Bibiana said at the time. “Absolutely nothing.”

The former cheerleader admitted, however, that they had fling at one point. She explained, “Him and I actually connected right after I got back from Paradise, so that’s kind of, like, when it started off. We stayed friends and then he was visiting Miami and I was, like, ‘Why don’t we go to a Heat game?’”

Bibiana confirmed that there is another new man in her life on Monday, January 21, when she posted an Instagram photo of herself and a mystery man kissing. Peter, meanwhile, went on a date with Nikki Bella in 2018, which was filmed for an episode of Total Bellas. He told Us Weekly in October of the WWE star, “She’s beautiful … I’m turning red.” He later told the Chicago Tribune, “As far as with Nikki Bella, it was a chance to go on a date with Nikki Bella. I was like, ‘Yeah, I’ll take that.’ Whether it’s on TV or not, I don’t care.”

Us Weekly reached out to Kraus for comment.

