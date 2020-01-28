All about Victoria F. Bachelor viewers who weren’t talking about Victoria Fuller’s relationship with Chase Rice during the Monday, January 27, episode were talking about the 25-year-old’s alleged fear of heights.

Victoria was concerned on Monday’s episode after the date card for her one-on-one date with Peter Weber read, “Let our love soar to new heights.”

“I was like freaking out, like, ‘Are we going skydiving?’ I can’t!” she told the 28-year-old pilot.

In a confessional, she added, “I’m very nervous for today. I don’t like heights. I’m just, like, worried. I’m going something that I would never normally do, I’m terrified.”

When the twosome ultimately ended up at Cedar Point amusement park in Cleveland, Ohio, Victoria had a freakout over one of the rides.

“No, no, no!” she exclaimed before the ride shot the pair up in the air. In the end, Victoria ended up enjoying the attraction, agreeing with Peter that they needed to ride it a second time.

While Monday’s episode was airing, eagle-eyed social media viewers discovered a photo of Victoria skydiving back in 2014. The Instagram post has since been deleted.

“For everyone asking who has sent in 90 million messages about me skydiving, yes I’ve been skydiving before,” Victoria told her Instagram followers on Monday evening. “Do I ever want to do it again? No! Am I allowed to feel that way? Yes.”

Victoria also came under fire on Monday night when the “Eyes on You” crooner, whom she dated before she joined The Bachelor, performed a private concert for her and Peter.

While the ABC lead was surprised by Victoria’s past with the musician, he ultimately decided to keep pursuing his romance with the medical sales representative. Rice, meanwhile, wasn’t happy that he ended up involved in the drama.

“I’ve known her for a little while now,” the country singer said on SiriusXM’s The Highway on Monday. “I didn’t know any of that was going to happen[,” Rice said. “I don’t want to be a part of that, you know? That’s not why — I’m going on there to promote [my music].”

The Bachelor will air two episodes next week on ABC Monday and Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.