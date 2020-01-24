Writing from experience. Chase Rice revealed that going through a bad breakup helped inspire his new music amid drama on The Bachelor linked to his ex-girlfriend Victoria Fuller.

“It’s one of those breakups that was like neither one of us deserved it,” the country star, 34, told Entertainment Tonight in an interview posted on Friday, January 24. “We’re both good people. She’s great. It just wasn’t the right time.”

Rice continued by recalling the time he played his new music for his ex, adding, “I played it [‘Everywhere’] for her actually. She was uncomfortable. She laughed … She never thought she’d have a song written about her and if she did, she didn’t want it to be that. The same thing with [the track] ‘Messy.’ That same girl. Sometimes we’re an absolute disaster in a fun way, but we loved each other anyways.”

The “Ready Set Roll” crooner’s songs about the unnamed flame are featured on Rice’s latest effort, The Album Part I, out Friday. When speaking about the seven-song project as a whole, he regarded it as “the best music I’ve ever done by far production-wise, singing-wise [and] song-wise.” However, he explained why the songwriting process for his new collection of tunes proved to be challenging.

“The writing is easy, the singing is easy, but writing it in a way that doesn’t throw her under the bus because she doesn’t have a way to defend herself,” he told ET. “That’s the hardest part for me getting personal, but not completely screwing the other person over at the same time and I don’t think I’ve done that.”

In the fourth episode from season 24 of The Bachelor, Fuller scores her first one-on-one date with Bachelor Peter Weber. During their time away from the mansion, the Virginia Beach native, 25, was treated to a special concert by the 28-year-old pilot. But the romantic experience took a turn for the worse when the medical sales rep realized she was being serenaded by her former beau Rice.

“I have a surprise for Victoria,” Weber says in the preview for the upcoming episode, airing on Monday, January 27. “We have our own private Chase Rice concert.”

The sneak peek clip then showed a portion from Weber’s dinner date with Fuller, where she revealed that she “dated” Rice. The former Bachelorette contestant was shocked by the revelation, replying “What?” before Fuller walked off while saying, “I can’t do this!”

On January 13, Weber told Us Weekly exclusively that he was “put through a lot” during his season of The Bachelor. “I feel like I’m a better man at the end of this,” he said at the time. “I’m more resilient. I feel like I’m a lot better communicator now, and that’s huge in a relationship.”

