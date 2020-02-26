Is that Lizzie McGuire shade? It sure seems so. On Tuesday, February 25, Hilary Duff shared a screenshot of a story about the Love, Simon TV show being moved from Disney+ to Hulu.

“Love, Simon TV Show Pulled From Disney+ as It’s Not ‘Family-Friendly,'” the headline of the article she posted on her Instagram Story read. She circled the headline and added, “Sounds familiar.”

Love, Victor is a series based on the hit Netflix movie, set at the same high school but instead following a Victor (Michael Cimino), a young man on a journey of self-discovery, who is struggling with his sexual orientation.

“Disney felt many issues explored on the show, including alcohol use and sexual exploration, would not fit in with the family-friendly content on Disney+,” a source told Variety on Monday, February 24. The Hollywood Reporter added that the show included many “adult themes.”

Duff, 32, is set to return aS the famous Disney Channel character as well as an executive producer in the revival series, the streamer announced in August. While the series will include many familiar faces, including Adam Lamberg, Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine and Jake Thomas, there are changes happening behind-the-scenes.

In January, original series creator Terri Minsky, who had returned as executive producer and showrunner, exited the show.

“Fans have a sentimental attachment to Lizzie McGuire and high expectations for a new series. After filming two episodes, we concluded that we need to move in a different creative direction and are putting a new lens on the series,” a Disney spokesperson said in a statement at the time.

“Her having a completely different life than Hilary — she doesn’t have kids — I thought it would be a really fun experience to go through it with her,” the Younger star told Us Weekly exclusively in November. “I think it’s going to be a really good mix of giving everyone what they want from the show in the past, and also a new fresh show and her at 30, which looks completely different.”

The singer also added that she has a complicated relationship with Lizzie.

“I loved that character, obviously. There were times when I never wanted to hear her name again, and there were times when I was extremely grateful for the experience, having her in my life just like everybody else had her and for all of the opportunities that it created for me,” she explained to Us. “After meeting with Disney on multiple occasions about possibly bringing it back, finally the story line felt right.”