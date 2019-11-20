Gordo’s Back! Adam Lamberg Joins ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Revival





It’s high school reunion time! Adam Lamberg, who played one of Lizzie McGuire’s (Hilary Duff) best friends, David “Gordo” Gordon, in the original series and movie, will return for the Disney+ revival.

On Wednesday, November 20, Disney+ released the first photo of Duff, 32, and Lamberg, 35, posing together — and the Younger star is in full Lizzie hair and wardrobe. She’s even sporting her signature “L” necklace!

“Gordo was an essential piece of the puzzle to what made the original Lizzie McGuire so authentic and beloved,” Duff, who is also an executive producer of the series, said in a statement. “I couldn’t imagine the series without him. I can’t wait for fans to see what he’s up to 15 years later and how he fits into Lizzie’s adult world.”

The series picks up as Lizzie is just about to turn 30, living in New York City, dating her dream man and working as an assistant to an interior designer. However, things may not be as great as they seem and she leans on both old friends and new — as well as that 13-year-old animated alter ego — for help through it all.

As previously announced, Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine and Jake Thomas will also reprise their roles as Lizzie’s parents, Jo and Sam, and her little brother, Matthew McGuire, respectively.

In the 2004 movie, Gordo revealed he had romantic feelings for Lizzie — but the “What Dreams Are Made Of” singer recently revealed she thought it was good they didn’t end up together.

“It’s that one person that you’re like, ‘Was he The One? Is it ever going to be?’ You’re always kind of wondering,” she told Vulture in September. “We wanted it to hurt everyone a little bit, and it’ll continue to hurt. I really hope he’s going to be involved. We’ve been planning out the season and coming up with what everything looks like, and it’s so important for him to be there for part of it.”

Production began on the new series in early November. Lizzie McGuire will premiere on Disney+ in 2020.