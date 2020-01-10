Hey, now! Lizzie McGuire creator Terri Minsky stepped down as showrunner on the upcoming Disney+ revival in the midst of Hilary Duff’s honeymoon.

“Fans have a sentimental attachment to Lizzie McGuire and high expectations for a new series. After filming two episodes, we concluded that we need to move in a different creative direction and are putting a new lens on the show,” a Disney spokesperson said in a statement to Us Weekly on Friday, January 10.

Variety, which broke the news, reported that a new showrunner has not yet been named, and production has been placed on hiatus for the time being.

The revival of the original Disney Channel sitcom, which aired from 2001 to 2004, follows Duff’s title character as she is about to turn 30 and navigating through adulthood with old and new friends in New York City. Disney+ announced the sequel series in August 2019, and filming began two months later.

Adam Lamberg (David “Gordo” Gordon), Hallie Todd (Jo McGuire), Robert Carradine (Sam McGuire) and Jake Thomas (Matthew McGuire) are among the original cast members who are set to return.

“I think it’s going to be a really good mix of giving everyone what they want from the show in the past and also a new, fresh show and her at 30, which looks completely different,” Duff, 32, told Us Weekly exclusively in November 2019.

The news of Minsky’s departure from the revival comes in the middle of the actress’ honeymoon with her new husband, Matthew Koma. The couple quietly married at their Los Angeles home on December 21, and they have been sharing stunning photos from their trip to Africa ever since.

Duff shares son Luca, 7, with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie, and daughter Banks, 14 months, with Koma.