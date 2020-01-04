A jet-setting love story. Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma have traveled to South Africa for their honeymoon just two weeks after tying the knot.

The Younger star, 32, and the music producer, also 32, both took to Instagram to share a few behind-the-scenes snaps from their romantic vacation at the Kruger National Park on Saturday, January 4.

“Honeymooning with my honey. Already seen the big 5 and had so many naps. Doesn’t get better than this….,” Duff captioned a photo of the couple looking out of the window at the scenic landscape. The Lizzie McGuire alum went on to share a video of the view from the duo’s hotel room, which featured an up-close-and-personal look at several elephants.

“This is just our back porch,” Duff said in a clip posted to her Instagram Stories. “And there’s just, like, 30 elephants we just counted in the back of our yard. Just crossing the river — this is the Sabie River.”

The couple went on a safari adventure during their stay at the lodge where they saw lions, leopards, and rhinos. “This is all before 7 am. Found a pride of lions resting, thinking about their next moves,” Duff wrote on her Instagram Stories alongside a photo of five lions lounging on the game reserve.

The newlyweds have also made time to unwind during their honeymoon. Duff posted a selfie of the pair enjoying some down time on the couch with the caption, “Max Relax,” while Koma shared a photo of Duff beaming from ear to ear during their safari.

The duo, who share 14-month-old daughter Banks, married at their home in Los Angeles on December 21. Duff looked gorgeous in a custom-made Jenny Packham dress at the ceremony, which was officiated by her Younger costar Molly Bernard and Koma’s friend and bowling league teammate Chris Mintz-Plasse.

Duff’s 7-year-old son Luca, who she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie, was also a part of the special day, serving as ring bearer. Koma proposed to Duff seven months before their backyard wedding. “He asked me to be his wife,” she announced via Instagram in May. He later wrote, “I asked my best friend to marry me… @hilaryduff.”

