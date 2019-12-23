



What dreams are made of. Hilary Duff tied the knot in Beverly Hills on Saturday, December 21, and looked absolutely stunning in a custom Jenny Packham gown. However, two of the most important details were hidden underneath the train.

“There’s a sweet little embroidery with our initials. There’s an ‘M’ and an ‘H’ and then the date of our wedding,” the Younger star, 32, shared in Vogue’s behind-the-scenes video of her fitting ahead of her nuptials to Matthew Koma. She then revealed the special way they paid tribute to their kids, Luca, 7, and Banks, 14 months.

“There’s initials for our kids. There’s Luca’s and Banks’ and they’re part of our ceremony and, obviously, the biggest part of our life,” Duff said. “Maybe someday Banks will want to wear my dress. She can add to it.”

The Lizzie McGuire actress also raved about Banks’ gown which was also designed by Packham to match Duff. “It’s the cutest thing I’ve ever seen,” the singer shared. “She had a little fitting yesterday. She’s only 14 months old, but she was fluffing the sleeves and just kept bouncing up and down. It was so cute.”

On Sunday, December 22, the couple shared a few photos from their backyard wedding, including one of the pair standing in front of a car with “Just Married” written on the back window. Gold cans hung off the bumper.

“For the rest of forever… 12.21.19,” Koma, 32, captioned the photo on his Instagram. After the ceremony, the “Why Not” singer changed into a gold cut out dress for the reception, shown in photo booth pictures shared on her Instagram Story.

In Vogue‘s video, Duff also opened up about Koma’s May proposal, which took place at a park in Brooklyn, where he gave her a book.

“It’s all about our love story and it’s illustrated with these beautiful sketches and pictures of us and our whole entire story mapped out for us to refer back to as we get older, but also for our kids to know,” she shared. “I get to the very last page and there’s a little piece that I have to lift up. It was an orange. We call each other half orange, like, ‘Oh, you’re my half orange.’ … I lifted it up and my ring was inside. I’m gonna get really choked up. It was so sweet. It was really special and really simple which is very much how we are and how we operate.”