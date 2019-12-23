



Hilary Duff, 32, married songwriter Matthew Koma, 32, in an intimate backyard ceremony on Saturday, December 21 in L.A. and her chic caped wedding dress stole our heart. The Lizzie McGuire star wore an ivory Jenny Packham bridal gown that the designer describes as a fabulous combination of modern and bold — and we’ve got the details!

Vogue published an inside look at the mom of two’s final fitting leading up to her ceremony. In the 7-minute video, Duff and Packham give viewers intimate details of the sophisticated gown proving that it really is — wait for it — what dreams are made of.

“The dress is made in a stretch crepe,” explained the renowned British fashion designer. “It’s an ivory shade with a fishtail skirt and its got these empowered shoulders. We call them a saddle shoulder pad because they kind of dip down and sort up come up the edge. It’s got these beautiful cape-like sleeves with a split up the front which form an amazing train in the back of the dress.”

Unsurprisingly, choosing a wedding dress was no simple feat. “I sat down with my stylist Jessica Paster and we went through many, many, many designers,” explained Duff. “We, together, settled on Jenny.”

“I feel really comfortable and I feel like it’s everything I dreamed of,” said Duff, donning the magical gown during her final fitting. “The shoulders are so exciting to me. It’s really what I wanted. It has structure, but it’s clean and simple.”

“What I love about Jenny is that the finished dress is always going to be very magical,” said Paster. “We loved the shoulders, but we didn’t want to go too exaggerated. Those little finishing touches — the buttons — [prove] it’s all in the details. The designer explained that the dress features 100 small white buttons on the backless gown, which start at the waist and extend to the bottom of the hem.

One of the most adorable parts of all is that the dress features the couple’s wedding date and initials embroidered on the train, as well as the initials of their children, Banks and Luca.

And since it’s all about the details, jewelry was an important component of the look. The Younger star wore dangly Anita Ko earrings and a Jennifer Behr headband with diamonds and pearls. Duff’s longtime hairstylist, Nikki Lee, placed the delicate piece into her hair, which she styled off her face and behind her ears, with a little bit of a wave. The actress wanted it to be “not too curly and not too straight.”

Duff announced her engagement on Instagram on May 9 with the caption, “He asked me to be his wife♥️.”

“When Matt proposed to me, we were living in New York and I was working on a TV show. I had a very long day, so he was like ‘let’s go on a walk, you had a long day, let’s just get out and chat and catch up.’”

That walk turned into a romantic proposal that took place by the water in Dumbo, Brooklyn. Koma created an illustrated with sketches book that ‘tell their story.'”

“I get to the very last page and there’s a little piece that I had to lift up,” said Duff with a choked-up voice and tear-filled eyes. “I lifted it up and my ring was inside.”